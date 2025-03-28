Friday, March 28, 2025 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Raid 2 teaser out: Ajay Devgn returns as Amay Patnaik in crime thriller

Raid 2 teaser out: Ajay Devgn returns as Amay Patnaik in crime thriller

Raid 2 teaser has been released today. Ajay Devgn who played the role of Amay Patnaik, returns with his 75th raid. This time he is clashing with politician Dadabhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh

Raid 2 teaser out

Raid 2 teaser out

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Raid 2 Teaser Out Today: Ajay Devgn is back in business with the sequel of Raid. The makers, T-Series, have released the Raid 2 teaser today showing an epic clash between Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, who joined the movie as politician Daba Bhai. 

Raid 2 teaser is out

The Raj Kumar Gupta-directed Raid 2 teaser has been released on T-Series on YouTube with a description that reads, "The Wait is Over! Presenting "RAID 2 (Official Teaser)", starring the Iconic Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial".
 
The Raid 2 teaser kicks off with a striking revelation about Patnaik’s relentless pursuit of justice. With 74 raids under his belt and an equal number of transfers to his name, his unwavering integrity has made him a thorn in the side of the corrupt. No matter the pressure, he refuses to back down—setting the stage for an explosive showdown.
 
 
Saurabh Shukla, reprising his role as the villain from Raid, delivers a gripping monologue from behind bars, reflecting on his downfall and pondering who Patnaik will bring to his knees next. The suspense builds as the teaser unveils Patnaik’s latest adversary—Dadabhai, a formidable new target played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Watch Raid 2 Teaser teaser here

Also Read

media, entertainment

Indian media, entertainment sector grew 3.3% to Rs 2.5 trn in 2024: Report

Prabhas

Prabhas to marry Hyderabad businessman's daughter soon? Details here

Robert Downey Jr

Avengers: Doomsday's full cast is out, Robert Downey Jr returns as villain

L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan in theatres, netizens hail Mohanlal's power-packed performance

Suits LA Episode 5 hints Harvey, Mike's successors

Suits LA Episode 5: Are Ted and Kevin the New Harvey Specter and Mike Ross?

Raid 2 release date

Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 is going to be released in theatres across the world on May 1, 2025.

All about Ajay Devgn's Raid 2

Raid 2 is a sequel of crime thriller Raid (2018), which was also directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. 
 
The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production.
 

More From This Section

Salman Khan's Sikandar

Sikandar advance bookings: Salman film starts slow but poised for big surge

Mufasa: The Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King released on OTT today - when and where to watch

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar booed in Melbourne after 3-hour delay, breaks down on stage

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares poster of mystery man

Aamir Khan or Rick Yune: Who is the mystery man in the L2 Empuraan poster?

Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali, and her sister, Sumita Salve, met with an accident

Sonu Sood's wife, her nephew injured in a car accident, actor reacts

Topics : Entertainment Ajay Devgn Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon