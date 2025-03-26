The much-awaited movie 'Mufasa: The Lion King' has been released on OTT today, March 26, 2025. The movie is streaming on JioHotstar in multiple languages, including English (original) and dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu–featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan in the Hindi dub.

Before it hit the OTT, the movie was released in theatres and grossed $1 billion worldwide.

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ plot

The movie narrates the story of Mufasa, a lost cub, who eventually becomes the leader of the Pride Lands after meeting a sympathetic lion, Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. Their journey challenges their relationship.

Mufasa: The Lion King is a prequel to The Lion King (2019), expanding the backstory of a key character from the franchise.

When and where to watch Mufasa: The Lion King?

Mufasa: The Lion King has been released on JioHotstar today, March 26, 2025.

Mufasa: The Lion King Hindi cast

Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa (adult)

Aryan Khan as Simba

AbRam Khan as young Mufasa (cub)

Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa

Shreyas Talpade as Timon

Makarand Deshpande as Rafiki

Meiyang Chang as Taka

More about the movie

Barry Jenkins directed the musical drama film Mufasa: The Lion King, which is a prequel to the 2019 movie 'The Lion King'. The movie is written by Jeff Nathanson and produced by Walt Disney Pictures. Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner reprise their roles as Pumbaa and Timon, respectively, alongside Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and John Kani.

The new cast that joined the movie includes Aaron Pierre, Tiffany Boone, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, and Blue Ivy Carter, making her feature film debut.