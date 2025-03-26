Suits LA Episode 5: Are Ted and Kevin the New Harvey Specter and Mike Ross?

Suits LA, the highly anticipated spin-off of the hit legal drama Suits , has officially introduced its leading duo. Episode 5 of the series firmly establishes Ted Black (Stephen Amell) and Kevin (Troy Winbush) as central figures, bringing a fresh dynamic to the Suits universe. While not direct replacements, their partnership mirrors the iconic bond once shared by Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), offering fans a new take on the high-stakes legal drama.

Suits LA Episode 5 hints Harvey, Mike’s successors

Episode 5 of Suits LA suggests that Ted and Kevin may serve as the spiritual successors to Harvey Spector and Mike Ross. Ted, described as a sharp and resourceful lawyer, is depicted as someone who can piece together a case effortlessly—earning comparisons to Harvey.

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan or Rick Yune: Who is the mystery man in the L2 Empuraan poster? Meanwhile, Kevin, played by Troy Winbush, appears to embody elements of Mike Ross. The episode reveals that he and Ted share a long-standing friendship built on deep trust.

Kevin plays a crucial role in a case that seemingly ended Ted’s career as a prosecutor, yet their unwavering bond remains intact. Ted relies on Kevin’s instincts, while Kevin anticipates Ted’s every move, hinting at a dynamic reminiscent of the original Suits duo.

A glimpse of the understanding between the duo could be seen in episode 5 when Lester failed to make it to the court. Kevin could be the new Mike on the spin-off series, but at the same time, he is very much different from the original character.

Kevin, a private investigator, finds clues for Ted and understands him deeply. While Ted has Stuart as his business partner, their dynamic lacks depth despite being the key character in the plot.

Also Read

ALSO READ | Rapper Travis Scott to debut in India with 'Circus Maximus World Tour' Ted and Kevin are the lead characters and the latest version of Harvey and Mike.

Suits LA plot

According to the official synopsis, Suits LA follows Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, as he navigates the high-stakes legal world of Los Angeles. Reinventing himself as a lawyer for the city’s elite, Ted is forced to confront ethical dilemmas when his firm faces a major crisis, challenging his principles in a bid to keep it afloat.

Where to watch?

Suits LA is available to stream on Peacock.