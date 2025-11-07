Haq box office collection 'prediction': Hashmi's film set for strong start

Haq box office collection Day 1 'prediction': Emraan Hashmi is riding high this year with a string of impressive projects. After making waves with his performances in Ground Zero and Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG, the actor is now grabbing attention for his upcoming film Haq.

The captivating plot and outstanding ensemble cast of Haq have created a lot of curiosity. Audience expectation was heightened by the film's initial premiere, which was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews.

The film Haq is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court case of Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs. Shah Bano Begum. It is anticipated that the film's plot and performance would captivate audiences. Given the intense excitement around Haq's release, there have been conjectures regarding the film's potential box office performance.

Haq Box Office Collection 'prediction' Film business expert Rohit Jaiswal said in an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, "Since the review is outstanding and considering this film is based on the Shah Bano case, which is controversial, I strongly feel it will take ₹3.5cr - ₹4cr opening at the box office." Haq will become Emraan Hashmi's highest opener following COVID-19 if the prediction comes to pass. It will be intriguing to observe whether Haq lives up to the hype. ALSO READ: What's new on OTT: Maharani 4, Baramulla, Frankenstein headline lineup In the meantime, Emraan was asked if he was apprehensive about addressing the controversial subject during an interview with HT, to which he stated, "There were questions when I signed this film. I have done films of a certain nature. But it's very important as an actor to do a gamut of characters. That, for me, is growth as an artist. If you don't risk things, that's not art, that's empty marketing. You do those popcorn flicks that release and are forgotten after the first week of theatrical release, which is fine; that's part of the business. But films (like Haq) are important, too. You want to do films that leave behind a message and will stay in people's conversations... Haq is not singling out people from a certain community or maligning it. It's about people from a community; it could be any community".