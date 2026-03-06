Associate Sponsors

Dhurandhar 2 trailer: Ranveer Singh shares release date, time and more

Lead actor Ranveer Singh has sparked excitement online as he teases the trailer for his next, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Fans are already buzzing about Hamza Ali and the much-anticipated sequel

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer release tomorrow
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Date: Ranveer Singh has set social media buzzing with the announcement of the trailer for his upcoming film Dhurandhar 2 (Dhurandhar: The Revenge). Fans will get their first glimpse of the much-anticipated sequel when the trailer drops on March 7.
 
In the sequel, Ranveer Singh reprises his role as Hamza Ali, an undercover Indian intelligence operative infiltrating dangerous criminal networks in Pakistan. With bigger action sequences, heightened tension and deeper emotional stakes, Dhurandhar 2 promises to elevate the espionage drama to new heights. 

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer release date and time?

The eagerly anticipated trailer for *Dhurandhar: The Revenge* will be released on March 7 at 11:01 AM. The movie will be released in theaters across the globe on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
 
Actor Ranveer Singh took to X to declare the same and posted, “Brace yourself. Trailer out tomorrow 7th March at 11:01 am dhurandhartherevenge releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada & Malayalam.”   

Fan expectations for the Dhurandhar 2 trailer release

Fans were disappointed when the Dhurandhar 2 teaser debuted in February because the majority of the teaser featured images from the original movie's epilogue. Fans are anticipating finally seeing fresh scenes from the film this time, which has heightened the excitement surrounding the trailer.
 
Exhibitors across the board are greatly relieved that the much-discussed box office conflict between *Dhurandhar 2* and *Toxic* has been avoided. Theater owners can now relax because the strain surrounding pre-release planning, including screen distribution and show allocations, has subsided. 
 
 
First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

