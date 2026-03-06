OTT releases this week: When and where to watch new films & shows online?

OTT Movie releases this Week: As the weekend approaches, streaming platforms have rolled out a new list of binge-worthy films and web series. From gripping thrillers and heartfelt dramas to romance and inspirational real-life stories, this week’s OTT releases cater to a wide range of tastes.

The Korean series Boyfriend in Demand, Vineet Kumar Singh's biographical drama Hello Bachhon, Anil Kapoor's action thriller Subedaar, Vijay Sethupathi's silent feature Gandhi Talks, and more are all available for binge-watching this week's OTT releases.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this week online

Gandhi Talks (ZEE5 – March 6)

Gandhi Talks is a unique cinematic experiment that premiered on ZEE5. The movie, directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, does not include any dialogue.

Rather, it depends on compelling musical compositions by A.R. Rahman and powerful performances. It is a visually intense experience due to its unique format. Boyfriend on Demand (Netflix – March 6) Boyfriend on Demand, another Netflix release, blends fantasy and romance. The protagonist of this K-drama, which stars Jisoo from Blackpink, is a weary webtoon producer who uses a dating app. The distinction between digital love and real-life difficulties is quickly blurred by what starts as an innocent escape. With Love (Netflix – March 6) As of right now (March 6), Netflix is streaming the lighthearted romantic comedy With Love. The narrative centres on a blind date between two former classmates.