Dhurandhar box office collection day 3: Ranveer's film enters 100 cr club

On December 5, 2025, Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated action film 'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar, debuted in theatres. Its intense drama, which draws inspiration from actual intelligence operations and geopolitical conflicts, captivated viewers.

After an impressive opening at the box office, Dhurandhar saw a rapid surge in footfalls throughout the opening weekend. Early reviews hail it as a mass entertainer, and it crossed Rs 10 crore on Day 1. But Dhurandhar disproved every box office prediction. However, on its third day, the movie easily made it into the Rs 100 crore club.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 3

Dhurandhar, which had made Rs 32cr on day two (the first Saturday), experienced an increase and made Rs 39.50cr on day three (the first Sunday), which happens to be its best single-day collection, according to a report published in Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar, which had made Rs 32cr on day two (the first Saturday), experienced an increase and made Rs 39.50cr on day three (the first Sunday), which happens to be its best single-day collection, according to a report published in Sacnilk.

After three days of release, the movie's total box office collection reached Rs 99.50 cr. Dhurandhar made Rs 71.5cr in its very first weekend.

Dhurandhar cast and plot

The ensemble cast of Aditya Dhar's 2025 Hindi-language spy action thriller 'Dhurandhar' includes Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. To disrupt a terror network in Pakistan, a fearless Indian intelligence agent goes undercover. The movie centres on a high-stakes covert mission that was inspired by actual intelligence activities. Numerous characters in the film's star-studded cast are said to have been influenced by real-life individuals.