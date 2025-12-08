Home / Entertainment / Dhurandhar box office collection day 3: Ranveer's film enters 100 cr club

Dhurandhar box office collection day 3: Ranveer's film enters 100 cr club

The much-anticipated 'Dhurandhar' starring Ranveer Singh disproved all box office predictions. On its third day of release on December 5, the movie easily made it into the Rs 100 crore club

Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 12:22 PM IST
On December 5, 2025, Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated action film 'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar, debuted in theatres. Its intense drama, which draws inspiration from actual intelligence operations and geopolitical conflicts, captivated viewers. 
 
After an impressive opening at the box office, Dhurandhar saw a rapid surge in footfalls throughout the opening weekend. Early reviews hail it as a mass entertainer, and it crossed Rs 10 crore on Day 1. But Dhurandhar disproved every box office prediction. However, on its third day, the movie easily made it into the Rs 100 crore club.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 3

Dhurandhar, which had made Rs 32cr on day two (the first Saturday), experienced an increase and made Rs 39.50cr on day three (the first Sunday), which happens to be its best single-day collection, according to a report published in Sacnilk. 
 
After three days of release, the movie's total box office collection reached Rs 99.50 cr. Dhurandhar made Rs 71.5cr in its very first weekend. 

Dhurandhar cast and plot

The ensemble cast of Aditya Dhar's 2025 Hindi-language spy action thriller 'Dhurandhar' includes Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. To disrupt a terror network in Pakistan, a fearless Indian intelligence agent goes undercover.  
 
The movie centres on a high-stakes covert mission that was inspired by actual intelligence activities. Numerous characters in the film's star-studded cast are said to have been influenced by real-life individuals. 
 
Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari / Jaskirat Singh Rangi,
R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal,
Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam,
Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait,
Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal,
Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali.
Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali.
 

Topics :Indian film industryBollywood box officeBollywoodRanveer Singh

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

