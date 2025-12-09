Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / Dhurandhar box office collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh movie sees 47% drop

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh movie sees 47% drop

The Ranveer Singh film Dhurandhar is about to cross ₹150 cr. After a spectacular weekend, the film saw a 47% drop. On December 5, 2025, the Hindi spy action thriller was released in theatres

Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar box office collection

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Dhurandhar on box office : Dhurandhar witnessed a sharp 47% dip in collections on Monday, but the Ranveer Singh-starrer continues to remain steady after its strong opening weekend. Despite the weekday slowdown, Aditya Dhar’s action thriller still ranks among the year’s most powerful theatrical openers and remains on course to approach the ₹150-crore mark in the coming days.
 
Strong collections and strong audience interest are indicated by early trade estimates. The expansion has been aided by positive early reviews and strong word of mouth. Even before the release of the movie, advance bookings and weekend occupancies indicated strong interest. Dhurandhar hit the theatres on December 5, 2025.
 

Dhurandhar box office collection report

Jio Studios, the movie's producers, revealed on Monday that Dhurandhar made ₹130.80 crore net in India during its first four days of release. On its first day, it made ₹28.60 crore; during the weekend, it made ₹33.10 crore and ₹44.80 crore. Its entire domestic haul is now ₹130.80 crore net after earning ₹24.30 crore on Monday.
 
Sacnilk, a trade website, reports that the movie made ₹42 crore abroad in just four days, bringing its total worldwide earnings to nearly ₹193 crore. According to these figures, Dhurandhar has exceeded the lifetime earnings of Sikandar and Thamma, two of this year's movies. Thamma collected ₹187.59 crore during his lifetime, compared to ₹184.6 crore for Sikandar.
 
Raid 2, which has a global collection of ₹237.46 crore, will be the target for Dhurandhar. It's unclear how the movie will perform in the upcoming days, even though it passed the Monday test. 

About Dhurandhar

It is co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the names Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It is based on actual events involving geopolitical tensions and covert activities carried out by India's RAW. With an incredible 214 minutes, it is among the longest Bollywood movies of recent years.
 
Thailand, Mumbai, Punjab, and Ladakh were among the sites where this picture was filmed, which added to its broad visual scope. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi play important roles in the ensemble cast, which is led by Ranveer Singh. It became the year's fourth-highest opening weekend earner. 
 

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

