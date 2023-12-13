Sensex (-0.42%)
8 Indian movies, shows in Netflix's top 1,000 watched between Jan-Jun 2023

Netflix on Wednesday released its 'What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report' showing the ranking of shows and movies based on the hours watched

Netflix engagement report 2023

Photo: Bloomberg

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 10:38 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Eight Indian titles are featured in the top 1,000 most-watched movies and shows globally on Netflix, according to a new report. The most watched Indian show was Rana Naidu Season 1, which was watched for 46.3 million hours.

Netflix on Wednesday released its "What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report" showing the ranking of shows and movies based on the hours watched. The OTT giant said it will publish the report twice a year. The report will have data on what people watched over six months, along with the premiere date on Netflix and whether the title was available globally.
The latest report shows data based on viewership from January to June 2023. It said that non-English stories generated 30 per cent of all viewing.

Business Standard went through the list, which has over 18,000 titles, and found out that Rana Naidu Season 1 was the 330th most viewed title globally, between January and June this year.

It was followed by Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (395), with a watch time of 41.7 million hours. Mission Majnu (593) and Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 (609) were the third and fourth most-watched Indian titles, with watch times of 31.2 million and 30.6 million hours, respectively.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (645), starring Rani Mukherjee, was the fifth most-watched Indian title with a watch time of 29.6 million hours. It was followed by RRR (654) and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (756), watched for 29.4 million and 27.1 million hours.

Shehzada (834) was the eighth most-watched Indian title on Netflix, with a watch time of 24.8 million hours. It was the last Indian title in the top 1,000.

Other Indian titles, which gained immense popularity, featured after 1,000 ranks in the list. This included Scoop (1,242), Gumraah (1,431), Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (1,463), and Trial by Fire: Limited Series (1,606). Delhi Crime Season 1 featured at the 3,682nd rank and Sacred Games: Season 1 at the 4,536th spot. 

Top 10 movies and shows watched on Netflix globally


The list was topped by The Night Agent: Season 1, which was watched for 812.1 million hours globally. It was followed by Ginny & George: Season 2 and The Glory: Season 1, watched for 665.1 million and 622.8 million hours.

Here's the list of top 10 titles:

Title Hours watched
The Night Agent: Season 1 812,100,000
Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 665,100,000
The Glory: Season 1 622,800,000
Wednesday: Season 1 507,700,000
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story 503,000,000
You: Season 4 440,600,000
La Reina del Sur: Season 3 429,600,000
Outer Banks: Season 3 402,500,000
Ginny & Georgia: Season 1 302,100,000
FUBAR: Season 1 266,200,000
The total watch time of all the titles in the report was a whopping 93.46 billion hours. 

Notably, Netflix's engagement report did not categorise the data on the basis of type, genre or language. Longer shows may have more viewership in terms of hours watched.

"We have enormously successful movies and TV shows with both lower and higher hours viewed. It's all about whether a movie or TV show thrilled its audience — and the size of that audience relative to the economics of the title," Netflix said in its announcement.
First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 10:37 AM IST

