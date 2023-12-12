Happy B'day Rajinikanth: From Amitabh to Dhanush, stars wish Thalaivar

On December 12, superstar Rajinikanth celebrated his 73rd birthday, prompting an abundance of tributes and wishes on social media. Actor Dhanush, his former son-in-law was among the first few big names to convey their birthday wishes to Thalaivar.

Numerous celebrities, production houses and fans have been wishing the legend on their social media pages with photographs and tribute videos. In the meantime, Rajinikanth is busy shooting for his upcoming film, 'Thalaivar 170'.

Happy 73th birthday: Dhanush and fans wish the star Rajinikanth's iconic movies get re-released in theatres every year on his birthday. In the same manner this year, his blockbuster film 'Muthu' was re-released recently and is seeing packed houses across Tamil Nadu.

As the actor turned 73 years of age today, December 12, his fans are euphoric and can’t stop celebrating. His ex son-in-law and actor Dhanush was among the initial few big names to wish him on his birthday. He stated, "Happy birthday Thalaiva @rajinikanth (sic)," with a line of folded-hands and heart emoticons.

Rajnikant's upcoming projects Rajinikanth scored perhaps the greatest hit in his career in 2023 with Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer'. The film earned over Rs 650 crore worldwide at the box office. The release of "Lal Salaam" is expected soon, in which he appears for an extended cameo. The movie is helmed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

In the meantime, he is currently occupied with the shooting of his next movie, 'Thalaivar 170', with director TJ Gnanavel of 'Jai Bhim' fame. After that, he and director Lokesh Kanagaraj will work together on "Thalaivar 171." This film won't, however, be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe. It will be reportedly a standalone experimental film.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan also wishes another superstar Amitabh Bachhan and Rajnikant acted together in the 1991 film 'Hum'. Speaking up about their equation, Amitabh spoke about Rajini at IFFI 2019 in Goa that, “I think of Rajinikanth ji as a member of my family. We stay in touch and often talk. Sometimes he asks me for advice and vice versa.” Amitabh also said that neither of them follow the suggestions given.

“Sometimes I tell him not to do something but he goes ahead and does it. But thank you Rajini for being with me. You’re an incredible source of inspiration. Such a humble being, he came from such humble beginnings. He inspires us every day,” he further added.

Hrithik Roshan on the b'day of Rajnikanth The 1986 film Bhagwaan Dada saw Rajinikanth share the screen with Hrithik, who was a child actor in those days. Talking to a news channel in 2017, Hrithik once stated, “I used to say whatever I want to him as if he was my friend while shooting for Bhagwaan Dada. He was very gracious back then because he forgave a lot of things I did or said. I remember vividly how whenever I would make a mistake and the director (my grandfather) would cut the shot, Rajini sir would apologise so I don’t feel bad. I remember that now with so much love in my heart because he kept my confidence.”