Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently on trial over serious trafficking allegations, drawing intense media attention. The case has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, not only for the gravity of the accusations but also for the high-profile celebrities whose names have surfaced during the proceedings.

In the past, P Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, was among the most prominent figures in the rap industry. As the mastermind behind countless chart-topping hits, he helped shape an era of hip-hop and pop culture.

However, this image began to crumble when a series of allegations of sexual abuse surfaced. In September 2024, Combs was indicted by federal prosecutors in a sweeping sex trafficking case, following multiple claims made against him.

What is Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking case?

It all started in 2023 when Combs’ former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura accused him of raping and physically abusing her. So, on November 16, 2023, she filed a lawsuit against him. Later on, more accusers came forward in the same year. On March 25, 2024, Combs' homes in the LA and the Miami area were under a 'search warrant' by federal agents as part of sex trafficking investigation, multiple reports stated. Combs was arrested on September 16, 2024, in New York City after a jury voted to incriminate him on multiple charges.

Combs has pleaded 'not guilty' to two charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of transportation to participate in prostitution, according to an AP report.

In events known as "freak offs," prosecutors claim that Combs used his "power and prestige" as a music celebrity to coerce female victims into engaging in elaborately staged, drugged-up sexual acts with male sex workers.

According to the investigation, he exploited a network of coworkers and employees to compel and abuse women while using violence, such as physical beatings, arson, and extortion, to silence victims.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs in sex trafficking case: Top list of A-celebs named in trial

As proceedings got underway at the Manhattan federal court in New York City, names of several high-profile celebrities emerged. Among the key witnesses was Cassie Ventura, Sean Combs’ former girlfriend, who took the stand and mentioned a number of well-known personalities. Ventura reflected on their relationship, which lasted from 2007 to 2018, and accused the music mogul of subjecting her to repeated mistreatment during that time.

• Kanye West

Combs has received support from rapper Kanye West, who was present during the May 5 jury selection. Combs and his daughter, North West, were featured on the new song "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine," which was released on March 15 by West, who has not been charged with any crimes.

He shared a videotaped phone conversation with the Bad Boys Records founder on social media a few days later. Kanye was warned by Diddy to "be careful" of people who were trying to "end" him.

• Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams was also discussed throughout the jury selection process. No criminal charges were brought against the former member of Destiny's Child.

• Michael B. Jordan

Despite the fact that Jordan has not been charged with any crimes, he was mentioned during jury selection. Jordan famously dated Ventura during her split with the rapper in 2016.

• Prince

Ventura returned to testify on May 14 and mentioned Prince. She recalled going to the "Kiss" singer's private show in his Los Angeles home's basement. She recalled the "once-in-a-lifetime experience" and claimed to have concealed her attendance from Combs.

• French Montana and Drake

Ventura mentioned Drake in her testimony, alleging that Combs had mistreated her before her attendance at the Canadian rapper's 2013 OVO Festival in Toronto. At the festival, Ventura and French Montana were seen together. She recalled that she had to wear her hair in a certain manner to hide an alleged injury.