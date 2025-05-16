War 2 update loading: Hrithik Roshan hints teaser release on Jr NTR's b'day

War 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, featuring Hrithik Roshan , Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

The makers have not shared any details about the movie, but now it is expected that they are going to share something on May 20, on the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday.

The lead actor Hrithik Roshan shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) mentioning something big is coming. The 51-year-old actor wrote, "Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what’s in store. Ready? #War2."

This post has fueled speculation among fans who were waiting to see a high-octane face-off in Yash Raj Films’ Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR together in War 2. Now, there are reports on X about the spy thriller's teaser release. The YRF, headed by Aditya Chopra, has not shared any official confirmation so far. However, reports are claiming that the makers will share the teaser soon.

The makers of War 2 might also begin their marketing campaign, as there couldn't be a better day than Jr NTR's birthday.

What did Hrithik say about War 2?

Hrithik Roshan recently spoke about War 2 during his US tour, where he mentioned that the movie is going to be bigger and better. “Bohot darr raha tha main part 2 kaisi hogi. I have to say I am extremely proud of this film. Ek gaana bacha hai bas. The film is shot. That song is with Jr. NTR and me, which I am going back to now and I hope I do well. I am nervous; he is amazing. This film is going to be bigger and better than War. That’s my promise to you,” the War actor said.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are two of the biggest stars of Indian cinema . Seeing these two superstars in action mode is surely going to be too much fun. The movie is set to release in theatres across the world on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

War 2 is going to be another addition to the YRF Spy Universe that has already delivered some of the blockbusters, such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 is going to be the sixth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe.