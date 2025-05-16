Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par faces boycott calls after trailer drop

Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par is drawing attention– but not for the reasons the makers had hoped. Within hours of the film’s trailer release, #BoycottSitaareZameenPar began trending on social media, fuelled by resurfaced controversies and what many users see as delayed political posturing.

'Sitaare Zameen Par', the actor's next movie, is being marketed as a thematic sequel to the popular 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. However, the Sitaare Zameen Par teaser will not feature Darsheel Safary, who played the lead in the first movie. On June 20, Sitaare Zameen Par will be released in theaters.

Aamir Khan Sitaare Zameen Par: What triggered the boycott calls?

Late support for 'Operation Sindoor': Aamir Khan's production house frequently posts statements on his behalf because Aamir Khan does not use social media. After the Pahalgam terror attack, the production company posted a message applauding the Indian armed forces on Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

However, given that Khan had first said nothing about the matter, many internet users believed this to be a marketing strategy. Some accused him of 'opportunism' because of the post's timing, which came right before the release of his movie's trailer.

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par: Old clip from Turkey

In addition, an old clip of Aamir Khan with Emine Erdogan, the first lady of Turkey, has started circulating again, causing controversy because of Turkey's alleged support for Pakistan in the recent conflict. Because of this, some people have called for a 'boycott' of the movie, tying Khan's present project to his previous actions.

Public sentiment in India has grown increasingly negative towards Turkey, leading to widespread online campaigns calling for a boycott of Turkish Airlines and other Turkish businesses.

Aamir Khan faces 'boycott calls' for Sitaare Zameen Par

By labeling Aamir Khan a “friend of Turkey,” social media users have been advocating for the boycott calls of his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par.

• An excerpt from a social media user’s post says, “We are appreciating #BycottTurkey #BycottAzarbaijan now it's time for #BoycottSitaareZameenPar #SitaareZameenPar because Bollywood has no time for India and can't hurt their Pakistani fans".

• A user commented, “Amir Khan made a show called Satyamev Jayate and ended up being a person who he criticised on his show. Can't say a word for his country and soldiers in case it affects his upcoming movie. Now is the time people need to boycott Sitare Zameen Par (sic).”

• “Amir Khan didn't post on the Pahalgam attack so it's time. After successful Boycott Turkey Tourism….. It is time to Boycott Amir Khan’s new upcoming Movie Sitare Zameen Par. Aamir Visited Turkey and met the Turkish President & his wife Turkey supported Pakistan (sic),” another user wrote.

• A user on X in Hindi stated, "He who is a friend of Turkey is a traitor to the country, the stars are on the ground, he has to be brought down to earth".

• One more commented, “Aamir Khan ki Sitare Zameen Par ko Turkey me release kro. (Let Aamir Khan release his film in Turkey instead of India.)”

Though the film carries an uplifting message, it has quickly become the target of online criticism, mirroring the backlash Aamir Khan faced during the release of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022.