Home / Entertainment / Shreya Ghoshal announces new dates for her Mumbai concert 'All Hearts Tour'

Shreya Ghoshal announces new dates for her Mumbai concert 'All Hearts Tour'

Originally slated for May 10, Shreya Ghoshal's 'All Hearts Tour' concert in Mumbai will now take place on May 24. The delay came in light of the India-Pakistan conflict

Shreya Ghosal
Shreya Ghoshal
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has officially announced the revised date for her much-awaited Mumbai concert, part of her ongoing All Hearts Tour. The concert, which was originally scheduled for May 10, 2025, will now be held on May 24 at Jio World Garden. 
 
Known for her versatility across languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and Marathi, Ghoshal has carved a special place in Indian music. She recently served as a judge on Indian Idol, alongside rapper Badshah and music director Vishal Dadlani.  ALSO READ: Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani team up again for Dadasaheb Phalke biopic
 
Due to the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, several Indian singers have cancelled or postponed their concerts out of respect and in solidarity with the country's current situation. Artists from the entertainment industry have been making thoughtful decisions.

Show postponed due to the India-Pakistan conflict

Among many artists, Shreya Ghoshal also postponed her 'All Hearts Tour' concert, which was scheduled to take place in Mumbai on May 10, 2025, due to Operation Sindoor. 
 
Now, Ghoshal has shared an Instagram post confirming the new dates of her Mumbai concert. Her 'All Hearts Tour' will now take place on May 24. The caption of the joined Instagram post by Shreya Ghosal and GIE Productions reads, Mumbai!! New date alert: Thank you for your love, patience and understanding. As promised, we are coming back stronger and here to heal All Hearts with love and music. See you in just a few days @jioworldgarden."  ALSO READ: Superman trailer: Makers fix David Corenswet's blink scene after backlash

How did fans react?

The disappointed Shreya Ghosal fans finally have some reasons to smile. One of her fans wrote, "Shreyaaaaaaaaa! I'm blushing can't wait to watch you live."

Also Read

Superman trailer: Makers fix David Corenswet's blink scene after backlash

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan

Frames per second: Fun and games, from Satyajit Ray and Wes Anderson

Coolie 100 Day teaser out: Fans excited to see Rajinikanth in negative role

Squid Game season 3 teaser released; check plot, cast, release date & more

 
"Can't wait more 10 days feels like a decade," another fan wrote.
 
While giving best wishes to her, one fan wrote, "All the best dii we are always there for you Queen."
 
"Wow beautiful akka so many people are waiting for this particular concert," another Instagram user wrote.

Other singers who postponed their shows

Shreya Ghoshal isn’t the only artist to adjust her tour plans. Many other Indian singers who have cancelled or postponed their concerts amid the India-Pakistan tensions include Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Papon, and Usha Uthup.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani team up again for Dadasaheb Phalke biopic

Cannes 2025: Urvashi walks red carpet; list of all Indian celebs attending

Mission Impossible: When to watch Tom Cruise film in India? Details here

Sitaare Zameen Par trailer out: Check release date, cast, & what to expect

Who was Rakesh Poojary? TV actor and comedian, dies at 34 of heart attack

Topics :EntertainmentIndian music industryMusicMumbai

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story