Shreya Ghoshal announces new dates for her Mumbai concert 'All Hearts Tour'

Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has officially announced the revised date for her much-awaited Mumbai concert, part of her ongoing All Hearts Tour. The concert, which was originally scheduled for May 10, 2025, will now be held on May 24 at Jio World Garden.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani team up again for Dadasaheb Phalke biopic Known for her versatility across languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and Marathi, Ghoshal has carved a special place in Indian music. She recently served as a judge on Indian Idol, alongside rapper Badshah and music director Vishal Dadlani.

Due to the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, several Indian singers have cancelled or postponed their concerts out of respect and in solidarity with the country's current situation. Artists from the entertainment industry have been making thoughtful decisions.

Show postponed due to the India-Pakistan conflict

Among many artists, Shreya Ghoshal also postponed her 'All Hearts Tour' concert, which was scheduled to take place in Mumbai on May 10, 2025, due to Operation Sindoor.

ALSO READ: Superman trailer: Makers fix David Corenswet's blink scene after backlash Now, Ghoshal has shared an Instagram post confirming the new dates of her Mumbai concert. Her 'All Hearts Tour' will now take place on May 24. The caption of the joined Instagram post by Shreya Ghosal and GIE Productions reads, Mumbai!! New date alert: Thank you for your love, patience and understanding. As promised, we are coming back stronger and here to heal All Hearts with love and music. See you in just a few days @jioworldgarden."

How did fans react?

The disappointed Shreya Ghosal fans finally have some reasons to smile. One of her fans wrote, "Shreyaaaaaaaaa! I'm blushing can't wait to watch you live."

"Can't wait more 10 days feels like a decade," another fan wrote.

While giving best wishes to her, one fan wrote, "All the best dii we are always there for you Queen."

"Wow beautiful akka so many people are waiting for this particular concert," another Instagram user wrote.

Other singers who postponed their shows

Shreya Ghoshal isn’t the only artist to adjust her tour plans. Many other Indian singers who have cancelled or postponed their concerts amid the India-Pakistan tensions include Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Papon, and Usha Uthup.