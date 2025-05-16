Cannes 2025 Day 3: Nitanshi Goel, Jacqueline, Anupam Kher steal the show

After a low-key start, Day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival 2025 came alive with a dazzling display of Indian talent and glamour. Veteran actor Anupam Kher made a striking red carpet appearance ahead of the screening of Tanvi The Great, while Laapataa Ladies breakout star Nitanshi Goel and powerhouse performer Chhaya Kadam turned heads with their bold and stylish looks.

In addition, the Red Sea Film Festival is honoring Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as part of its "Women in Cinema" initiative. Numerous Indian celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Neeraj Ghaywan, Vishal Jethwa Ishan Khatter, and Aditi Rao Hydari, are scheduled to attend the 78th Cannes Film Festival, which runs through May 24, 2025.

Cannes 2025 Day 3: Nitanshi Goel of Laapataa Ladies slays at the 'Global' event

The 17-year-old, dressed in royal opulence, made history on the global red carpet wearing a custom-made outfit designed by Jade by Monica and Karishma. She redefined red carpet drama in a custom black and gold embroidered gown, showcasing Indian artistry on a global platform.

The style, which was created on a sheer black silk with Kasab embroidery and exquisite macrame, was elegant and traditional. Gold floral embroidery adorned the black tulle base, giving the ensemble a dramatic touch. Nitanshi chose simple yet sophisticated CaratLane jewelry as her accessories.

She made the smart decision to keep the styling simple so that the ensemble would stand out, and the fitted bodice gave the ensemble structure. Her makeup was sophisticated, with a natural dewy base, a subtle lipstick, and her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail, which kept the look well-balanced.

With a touch of contemporary opulence, the oversized hip construction reminds the sculptures of the 18th century. A visual feast in motion, the long, flowing train gave the ensemble a touch of royalty and movement. The architectural silhouette of the gown is enhanced by the voluminous middle section.

Other Indian celebs who attended the Cannes 2025 Day 3

1. Jacqueliene Fernandez

Among the Indian celebrities that attended the film festival was bollywood actor Jacqueliene Fernandez. She has already made two looks on the prestigious red carpet of Cannes 2025. For her first appearance, she chose to dress in an all-white look in the Anamika Khanna ensemble.

Jacqueline Fernandez attended the Cannes "Women in Cinema" gala hosted by the Red Sea Film Foundation. She looked stunning in a vivid red gown accessorized with a delicate, sophisticated hairstyle and a diamond necklace in her second look.

2. Anupam Kher

Currently in France, veteran actor Anupam Kher is attending the 2025 Cannes Film Festival for the first time. On May 17, Tanvi The Great, his second directing project after a number of years away, will be screened.

Kher posted pictures of himself on the red carpet prior to the screening. Wearing a two-piece suit, Anupam Kher looked dapper. The actor accessorized it with a black bow tie and a white shirt. On the red carpet, he was spotted posing for the photographers.

3. Chhaya Kadam

Kadam made her second appearance on the red carpet of the renowned film festival, just a year after her spectacular win at Cannes with the movie 'All We Imagine as Light'. She wore a pink Bombay saree for her debut appearance.

Kadam reflected on her return to the renowned event while posting happy photos of herself wearing the saree. She described the difference between her first and second visits to Cannes in a Marathi caption.

When and where to watch the 2025 Cannes film festival?

The Palme d'Or d'Honneur was presented at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 opening ceremony on May 13 at 7:15 PM local time (10:45 PM IST). The full event is available for live streaming around-the-clock via:

The official Festival de Cannes website

The Festival de Cannes official YouTube channel

Mubi

FilmyDoo (from 2:30 PM IST for Indian users)

The festival's official Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts will also provide live updates, behind-the-scenes photos, and real-time footage of the red carpet.

Cannes film festival: Overview

From May 13 to May 24, 2025, the world is celebrating art, fashion, and film at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, which is being held on the French Riviera. Held in Cannes, France, the festival will once again be the most glitzy platform for movie premieres, red carpet appearances, and the prized Palme d'Or.