Friday, May 16, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / War 2 update loading: Hrithik Roshan hints teaser release on Jr NTR's b'day

War 2 update loading: Hrithik Roshan hints teaser release on Jr NTR's b'day

Hrithik Roshan shared a post on X tagging his War 2 co-star Jr NTR. The makers are expected to release the teaser of the much-awaited movie

War 2

War 2 big update loading

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

War 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
 
The makers have not shared any details about the movie, but now it is expected that they are going to share something on May 20, on the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday. 
 
The lead actor Hrithik Roshan shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) mentioning something big is coming. The 51-year-old actor wrote, "Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what’s in store. Ready? #War2."
 

Watch the post here:

Also Read

Shreya Ghosal

Shreya Ghoshal announces new dates for her Mumbai concert 'All Hearts Tour'

Superman

Superman trailer: Makers fix David Corenswet's blink scene after backlash

Conversation between Premanand Ji Maharaj and the Virat and Anushka

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan

Wes Anderson

Frames per second: Fun and games, from Satyajit Ray and Wes Anderson

Coolie

Coolie 100 Day teaser out: Fans excited to see Rajinikanth in negative role

 
This post has fueled speculation among fans who were waiting to see a high-octane face-off in Yash Raj Films’ Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR together in War 2. Now, there are reports on X about the spy thriller's teaser release. The YRF, headed by Aditya Chopra, has not shared any official confirmation so far. However, reports are claiming that the makers will share the teaser soon.
 
The makers of War 2 might also begin their marketing campaign, as there couldn't be a better day than Jr NTR's birthday. 

What did Hrithik say about War 2?

Hrithik Roshan recently spoke about War 2 during his US tour, where he mentioned that the movie is going to be bigger and better. “Bohot darr raha tha main part 2 kaisi hogi. I have to say I am extremely proud of this film. Ek gaana bacha hai bas. The film is shot. That song is with Jr. NTR and me, which I am going back to now and I hope I do well. I am nervous; he is amazing. This film is going to be bigger and better than War. That’s my promise to you,” the War actor said.
 
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are two of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. Seeing these two superstars in action mode is surely going to be too much fun. The movie is set to release in theatres across the world on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. 
War 2 is going to be another addition to the YRF Spy Universe that has already delivered some of the blockbusters, such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 is going to be the sixth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe.

More From This Section

Cannes 2025: Jacqueline, Nitanshi Goel, Chhaya and Anupam Kher on Day 3

Cannes 2025 Day 3: Nitanshi Goel, Jacqueline, Anupam Kher steal the show

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani for Dadasaheb Phalke biopic

Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani team up again for Dadasaheb Phalke biopic

Cannes 2025: Indian celebs to attend 78th International film festival

Cannes 2025: Urvashi walks red carpet; list of all Indian celebs attending

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in 'Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning'

Mission Impossible: When to watch Tom Cruise film in India? Details here

Sitaare Zameen Par trailer

Sitaare Zameen Par trailer out: Check release date, cast, & what to expect

Topics : Entertainment Best movies Indian movies Hrithik Roshan Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayHAL Q4 Results 2025Punjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon