Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani team up again for Dadasaheb Phalke biopic

The "Father of Indian Cinema," Dadasaheb Phalke, will be the subject of a new biopic that will reunite Bollywood star Aamir Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani. After 3 Idiots and PK, the duo is reuniting for an ambitious project, which will be their third reunion in 11 years.

In October 2025, the movie, which will examine the life and legacy of the renowned director, is expected to begin production. Following the release of his next movie, "Sitaare Zameen Par," Aamir Khan will start getting ready for his part.

All about Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's next

The biopic will follow Phalke's journey as an artist who, from the ground up, established the foundation for what would ultimately become the largest indigenous film industry in the world, set against the backdrop of India's war for independence.

Rajkumar Hirani, his longtime partner Abhijat Joshi, and writers Hindukush Bharadwaj and Avishkar Bharadwaj have been working on the project for more than four years. The movie will show how Dadasaheb Phalke performed the unimaginable in spite of all the obstacles and the current state of affairs in the nation.

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani for Dadasaheb Phalke biopic: Shooting details

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are set to commence filming their next ambitious project as early as October 2025. The shoot will kick off shortly after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, which is scheduled to hit theatres on June 20. Known for his meticulous preparation, Aamir—often dubbed 'Mr Perfectionist'—is expected to dive into pre-production immediately.

The cinematic powerhouses are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the biopic meets the highest creative standards. Advanced AI-generated visuals capturing India’s independence era are being developed by leading VFX studios in Los Angeles. Adding to the film’s authenticity, Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar, grandson of cinema pioneer Dadasaheb Phalke, has shared rare and invaluable anecdotes from the legend’s life to enrich the screenplay.

NTR-Rajamouli vs Aamir-Hirani in ‘Phalke’ biopic war

In what is shaping up to be a cinematic face-off, the South Indian film industry is preparing its own tribute to Dadasaheb Phalke – the Father of Indian Cinema – with Made in India, a biopic reportedly featuring NTR Jr. in the lead role. According to people close to the development, the team; Rajamouli, Karthikeya, and Gupta narrated the manuscript to NTR Jr., who was reportedly "blown away" by the lesser-known stories about Dadasaheb Phalke.

The final script was finally locked after months of development. Originally announced by Rajamouli in September 2023, Made in India is now gaining renewed attention– especially as it finds itself in direct thematic competition with the Aamir Khan–Rajkumar Hirani biopic on the same iconic figure.

Who was Dadasaheb Phalke?

Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, widely revered as the Father of Indian Cinema, was born on April 30, 1870, and passed away on February 16, 1944. A visionary filmmaker of his time, Phalke was a pioneering producer, director, and screenwriter who laid the foundation of India's film industry with his groundbreaking work.

The first Indian film to be released in 1913 was his debut, Raja Harishchandra, which is today regarded as the country's first full-length mythological feature film. During his 19-year career, he produced 27 short films and 94 feature-length movies. The Government of India established the Dadasaheb Phalke Award as the highest honorary award under the National Film Awards in his honor.