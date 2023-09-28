WATCH: Animal's teaser unveiled; Ranbir Kapoor headlines violent drama

The teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who gained fame through the film Pushpa.



Animal Teaser Released

At the start of the teaser, Ranbir Kapoor's character and his love interest, Geetanjali (Rashmika Mandanna), are seen taking a stroll together. When she asks him, "Thought about kids?", Ranbir replies that he wants to be a father. Irritated by Geetanjali's enquiries about his criminal father, Balbir (Anil Kapoor), Kapoor retorts that his father "is the best father in the world."





Anil Kapoor's justification for his strained relationship with his son is, "I am sure I made some mistakes. I didn't know how to train a son." "You have trained me well, papa," replies Ranbir's character, with snippets showing his metamorphosis into a gangster and taking over his father's criminal empire. The second half of the teaser shows him taking on the villain, played by Bobby Deol.



Also Read: Fukrey 3 releases today, check advance booking, ticket price and showtimes



Animal Release Date

Animal has been written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, his elder brother Pranay Reddy Vanga, and Suresh Bandaru, with dialogue by Saurabh Gupta. The film will be released theatrically in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 1. The release had to be postponed from August 11 of this year due to unfinished post-production work.



Animal Cast

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in major roles alongside Ranbir Kapoor.



Sandeep Reddy Vanga Films



Vanga is known for the 2017 Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Kabir Singh, which featured Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

The teaser features flashback sequences of Anil Kapoor slapping his son. These scenes portray a troubled relationship between Balbir and his son, who has grown up seeking his father's approval.