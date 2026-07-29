Gatta Kusthi 2 OTT release: Where to watch Vishnu-Aishwarya Lekshmi hit?

Since its premiere earlier this month, Gatta Kusthi 2 has had a great run in theaters, captivating viewers with its blend of humor, sentimental family moments, and wrestling action. On July 3, 2026, Gatta Kusthi 2 was released in theaters.

The sequel, starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, takes the well-known franchise in a new direction by challenging conventional gender norms. Fans are now excitedly anticipating the movie's OTT release after it received favorable reviews and performed well at the box office.

Gatta Kusthi 2 OTT release

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day advance booking crosses ₹35 crore in India Gatta Kusthi 2, directed by Chella Ayyavu, will debut on Netflix on July 31, 2026. The streaming partner announced the movie's release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on its social media accounts.

About Gatta Kusthi 2 This time, Aishwarya Lekshmi's character Keerthi aspires to be a professional wrestler. Veera, portrayed by Vishnu Vishal, supports her goals while handling household duties instead of taking the spotlight. The story revolves around the role reversal, which produces several poignant and amusing moments. ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan box office day 6: Vijay's film nears ₹250 cr despite drop The movie examines how relationships function best when both spouses encourage each other's aspirations. The story emphasises family life, mutual respect, and shifting social standards in addition to wrestling scenes, giving the sports comedy a more emotional tone than its predecessor.