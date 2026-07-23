Ramayana trailer launch India: When and where to Nitesh Tiwari's epic?

Ramayana trailer launch Date and Time: One of the year's most anticipated film events is set to unfold on Friday as the trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana makes its debut, offering fans their first extended look at the ambitious mythological epic starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

The trailer will first be unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) before being released for audiences in India.

Ramayana trailer launch in India

Fans across the world are eagerly anticipating the trailer; its official release time on digital platforms is still uncertain. According to a screenshot that has been making the rounds online from PVR Pictures' official account, the teaser is set to debut on digital platforms and in theatres on July 24 at 10 AM IST.

The trailer might appear as early as 8 AM IST, according to some reports. However, the trailer's release time has not been formally confirmed by the makers. More about the Ramayana trailer launch The trailer will be watched by a global audience at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), where the actors and filmmakers will participate in a special panel discussion ahead of the film's global digital release. The Ramayana panel is reportedly set to take place in SDCC's 4,800-seat Ballroom 20 on Thursday at 3:15 PM PDT. Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, director Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra will attend the session, which will be hosted by entertainment writer Coy Jandreau. According to sources, the panel will also feature the release of exclusive footage, followed by the official trailer for the movie.