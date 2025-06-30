Great news for Hera Pheri 3 fans! Paresh Rawal confirms return to franchise

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has officially confirmed his return to Hera Pheri 3, putting an end to the ongoing controversy with Akshay Kumar’s production company. The actor, who had earlier announced his exit from the film on X (formerly Twitter), revealed in a recent podcast that everything is now “resolved.”

Back in May, Rawal’s sudden exit made headlines and shocked fans of the cult comedy franchise. Just two days later, Akshay Kumar filed a ₹25 crore lawsuit against him, accusing Rawal of sabotaging the shoot. However, the dispute now appears to be settled.

What did Paresh Rawal say about Hera Pheri 3?

Speaking on Himanshu Mehta’s podcast, Paresh Rawal addressed the controversy, saying, "There's no controversy. I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility towards the audience. The audience has given you so much adulation. You can't take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko (film) do."

"So, I was of the opinion that sab saath mein aaye, mehnat karein. Aur kuch nahin. It is all resolved now," the actor added. ALSO READ: Hera Pheri 3 incomplete without Paresh Rawal: Sonakshi backs the internet When asked if the original cast, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, are returning for Hera Pheri 3, he laughed and said, "Pehle bhi aane hi waali thi but it's just that we had to fine-tune ourselves (laughs). After all, all of them are creative, be it Priyadarshan, Akshay or Suniel. They are friends for many, many, many years." Hera Pheri 3 controversy: What happened? Rumours began swirling when Paresh Rawal announced on May 18 that he was stepping away from the film. Many reports claimed his exit was due to creative differences with director Priyadarshan.

However, Rawal had later clarified in a public post, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from 'Hera Pheri 3' was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative disagreement with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr Priyadarshan." Soon after this statement, Akshay Kumar’s production company filed a legal complaint against him, seeking ₹25 crore in damages for causing delays and disrupting the shoot. Akshay, who had recently acquired legal rights to the franchise from Feroz Nadiadwala, also serves as the film’s producer.