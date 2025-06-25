Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hera Pheri 3 incomplete without Paresh Rawal: Sonakshi backs the internet

Hera Pheri 3 incomplete without Paresh Rawal: Sonakshi backs the internet

Bollywood fans can't imagine 'Hera Pheri' without Babu Bhaiya, and it seems the stars agree. While promoting Nikita Roy, Sonakshi said she can't imagine Hera Pheri without Paresh Rawal

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has joined the chorus of fans who believe Hera Pheri 3 is incomplete without Paresh Rawal. While promoting her upcoming film Nikita Roy, she spoke about her admiration for Rawal’s performance as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte and said she could not imagine Hera Pheri without him. 
On May 18, Paresh Rawal took to social media to address ongoing speculation, officially announcing that he would not be a part of the much-anticipated sequel. Sonakshi’s comments reflect the emotional connection fans have with the original cast of the beloved comedy franchise. 
While talking about collaborating with the veteran actor for the first time in Nikita Roy, Sonakshi said, “It was fantastic—truly an honour to share the screen with someone of his calibre. And, you know, in terms of his body of work and how amazing he is, it was an amazing experience for me.”
 
She went on to praise Paresh Rawal’s versatility, saying it’s nearly impossible to choose a favourite from his performances as he brings something exceptional to every role he plays, no matter the genre.

Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3: Legal Trouble 

Paresh Rawal’s sudden exit from the Hera Pheri franchise left fans and the industry surprised. Following the fallout, Akshay Kumar, who is also a producer on Hera Pheri 3, reportedly filed a legal case against Rawal.

Pooja Tidke, Joint Managing Partner at the legal firm representing Akshay’s production house—spoke about the impact of the dispute. “This situation has definitely hurt the franchise,” she said, adding that it has led to losses related to the cast, crew, senior actors, logistical planning, and production.
While promoting his upcoming film Kannappa, Akshay addressed the ongoing issue, saying, “Everything is unfolding in front of you. I’m keeping my fingers crossed and hoping for a positive outcome.”

The Legacy of Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri, released in 2000, became one of the most loved comedy films in Indian cinema. The chemistry between Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal turned their characters—Raju, Shyam, and Baburao—into household names. The Internet is abuzz with fans reacting to the news with many calling for the film to be shelved entirely, claiming a Hera Pheri without Babu Bhaiya is no Hera Pheri at all.
 

Today News Bollywood Indian movies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVE
