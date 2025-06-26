Film body slams Diljit Dosanjh's casting in Border 2 amid Sardaar Ji 3 row

Actor Diljit Dosanjh Casting Controversy in Border 2: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has strongly opposed the casting of Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming war film Border 2, calling it a serious blow to national sentiment. In a letter addressed to the filmmakers, FWICE expressed its “deep disappointment” over Dosanjh’s involvement, as reported by news agency ANI.

This comes at a time when cross-border collaborations in the Indian entertainment industry are facing increased scrutiny. The controversy centres around Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3, which stars Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The movie is set to release overseas on June 27, 2025, but is notably missing from Indian streaming platforms and YouTube due to geopolitical sensitivities.

FWICE calls Border 2 casting a violation of national sentiment FWICE had earlier urged the industry to boycott any association with Pakistani talent, especially following recent events like the Pahalgam terror attack in April and India’s Operation Sindoor in May. The organisation believes casting Dosanjh in a patriotic film like Border 2 is a “blatant violation” of its directive and disrespects the Indian entertainment community and audience. In the letter, FWICE stated, “By choosing to collaborate with an artist who has so brazenly ignored the ongoing tensions and national sentiment, your production has directly undermined the stand taken by the Indian film industry.”

ALSO READ: War 2: Hrithik, Jr NTR, & Kiara's first look from the YRF spy thriller out “Such casting decisions are a disservice to the sacrifices made by our armed forces,” the letter read. FWICE believes that the collaboration "directly undermines the stand taken by the Indian film industry in solidarity with the nation." FWICE seeks government action on Diljit FWICE has extended its appeal beyond the film producers. Letters have also been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministries of Home, External Affairs, and Information & Broadcasting, demanding action against Diljit and the Sardaar Ji 3 production team. Additionally, FWICE has urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to deny certification to Sardaar Ji 3 in India, accusing the filmmakers of releasing the movie overseas to bypass Indian regulations.