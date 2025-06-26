Sitaare Zameen Par box office Day 7: Film nears ₹100 crore with solid run

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has closed its first week at the box office on a strong note, earning an estimated ₹85.03 crore in India. Released on June 20, the sports comedy-drama has shown solid traction despite not following the usual commercial action-masala template.

The film, which spotlights specially-abled children, has received widespread praise for its emotional depth and performances. Featuring ten debutant child actors — all specially-abled — the film adds a layer of authenticity to its storytelling. The cast includes Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collections Day 7 On Day 7 (June 26), Sitaare Zameen Par added approximately ₹2.63 crore (net) to its India earnings, with the figures expected to surge by evening. While weekday dips are expected, the film's consistent hold reflects a positive word-of-mouth wave that has fuelled its performance across regions and languages. The film had already crossed ₹82 crore within the first six days and has now surpassed ₹132 crore in worldwide gross collections. Of this, ₹33.4 crore came from overseas markets, helping it comfortably breach the ₹100 crore global milestone — a notable achievement for a content-driven film in 2025.

Audience engagement and occupancy trends In terms of audience engagement, the film recorded a Hindi-language occupancy rate of 10.89% on Day 7, with peak attendance during afternoon shows. The Tamil and Telugu versions also saw respectable turnouts, with occupancy exceeding 14% in some territories. Cities like Jaipur, Chennai, and the NCR region emerged as strongholds, particularly in late evening shows. Sitaare Zameen Par: Second weekend outlook As Sitaare Zameen Par enters its second week, it will face fresh competition from Kajol's upcoming horror-thriller Maa, set to release this Friday. However, given its steady weekday performance, strong reviews, and broad emotional appeal, the film is expected to remain a box office favourite in the days ahead.