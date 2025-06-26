Home / Entertainment / War 2: Hrithik, Jr NTR, & Kiara's first look from the YRF spy thriller out

War 2: Hrithik, Jr NTR, & Kiara's first look from the YRF spy thriller out

War 2 Poster Out: The makers of War 2 dropped intense first-look posters of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani. The spy action film hits theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025

War 2
Yash Raj Films unveiled the first look posters of the upcoming action film War 2
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
War 2 Poster: Yash Raj Films is back with War 2, the explosive sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Agent Kabir, continuing his journey through the action-packed YRF Spy Universe. 
 
Joining him this time is Telugu superstar Jr. NTR, making his much-awaited Bollywood debut, promising a fiery face-off that fans can’t wait to witness. Adding further excitement to the cast is Kiara Advani, who steps in as the female lead in a never-seen-before action avatar.

War 2: Kiara Advani’s first look goes viral

Hrithik took to Instagram to unveil Kiara Advani’s first look from the film, with a caption that reads, “She’s lithe, lethal and locked on target. This is WAR! #50DaystoWar2 Releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide!”
 
In the poster, Kiara is seen in a sleek all-black leather outfit, crouched with a handgun in a dimly lit underground parking lot. With fierce eyes and a no-nonsense stance, her look oozes power, mystery, and raw intensity. A military vehicle in the background adds to the spy thriller vibe, hinting that Kiara's character is not just decorative—she’s deep in the action and espionage.
 

War 2 teaser sparks buzz

The teaser for War 2 has already created massive buzz. While fans are hyped for the high-octane action between Hrithik and Jr. NTR, it’s Kiara’s bikini appearance that has set the internet ablaze. Her bold new look is being hailed as one of the most dramatic on-screen transformations of the year. From gunfights to glamour, the film promises an action-packed, visually striking experience across all fronts.

Watch War 2 teaser Here

Cast of War 2

List of movie War 2 Cast Here:
  • N.T. Rama Rao Jr.
  • Hrithik Roshan
  • Kiara Advani

War 2: Release date

War 2 hits theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. 

About War 2 Movie

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, War 2 is another part of the expanding YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbusters like Pathaan and Tiger 3. War 2 is set to be an adrenaline-fueled cinematic spectacle that celebrates the scale and power of Indian cinema.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Marvel's Ironheart kicks off with a bang: Where to watch the new series

Diljit defends controversial casting in 'Sardaar Ji 3', FWICE wants ban

Hera Pheri 3 incomplete without Paresh Rawal: Sonakshi backs the internet

Watch Panchayat Season 4 for free: Unlock Amazon Prime subscription now

Premium

Bringing busking to India: Buskr Booth rocks Delhi-National Capital Region

Topics :EntertainmentBest moviesHrithik Roshan

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story