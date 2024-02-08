Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya collects 1 crore in advance booking

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's movie, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, will hit theatres tomorrow, February 9, 2024. As per the Industry tracker, Sacnilk, the movie has collected over Rs 97 crore from its advance booking for opening day.

Fans are excited to watch this science fiction romantic comedy in theatres, which you can estimate based on its advance ticket sale. The movie has sold over 44k tickets as of now and this number is expected to surge in over 7000 shows.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking The advance ticket sales have gone over 44k tickets for its opening day. Regions like Delhi NCR and Mumbai marked the high number of ticket sales and it will be released in Hindi.





The movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dimple Kapadia, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer attracted huge attention from fans and it has garnered over 4.7 crore views.

With solid advance booking, the movie is expected to earn Rs 6 to 7 crore on its opening day.

Recently, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) removed a scene where the characters are intimate, making it 25 per cent shorter. The censor board removed a 9-second scene, removing the 36-second sequence to 27 seconds. Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC changed the word 'Daru' to 'Drink' in the second half of the movie.

The committee also told the makers to make the anti-smoking message bigger, so that viewers can read it easily. The censor board granted a U/A certificate from CBFC on February 2.