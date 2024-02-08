Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya collects 1 crore in advance booking

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking The advance ticket sales have gone over 44k tickets for its opening day. Regions like Delhi NCR and Mumbai marked the high number of ticket sales and it will be released in Hindi.
About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Teri Baaton mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a Hindi-language science fiction romantic comedy movie to be released in theatres on February 9, 2024. The movie is produced under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios and it is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.
The running time of the movie is 143 minutes. The movie was earlier scheduled to be released in October last year, and then its time was changed to December 7, and then finally the movie is set to release in theatres Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.
