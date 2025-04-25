Home / Entertainment / OTT releases this weekend: Jewel Thief to Havoc, here are the top releases

OTT releases this weekend: Jewel Thief to Havoc, here are the top releases

OTT releases this weekend: A fresh lineup of movies and web series is arriving on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, and more

Movies, web series, OTT
OTT releases this weekend
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
OTT releases this week: Cancel your plans — your screen time just got booked. This weekend, OTT platforms are bursting with fresh releases, from chilling psychological horrors to sweeping historical dramas. Whether you're craving a slow-burn thriller or an epic period saga, there's a new title waiting to be streamed. 

Here are 5 must-watch OTT releases this week:

Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins

A stylish action thriller, Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins follows a brilliant mastermind who orchestrates a diamond robbery that sends the authorities into a frenzy. Saif Ali Khan leads as the charming and calculating thief, while Jaideep Ahlawat portrays a relentless cop determined to bring him down. It also features Nikita Dutta, who plays the role of a mysterious accomplice whose motives are not clear.
 
Platform: Netflix

Ayyana Mane

Ayyana Mane is a gripping crime thriller set in a secluded ancestral home where a newly married woman begins to unravel dark secrets. Kushee Ravi plays Jaaji, a curious and brave bride who steps into her husband's eerie family mansion. Manasi Sudhir brings intensity as the matriarch guarding family skeletons, while Hitha Chandrashekar plays a confidante caught between loyalty and truth.

Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: April 25, 2025

Etoile

Etoile is a dazzling drama that merges the worlds of classical ballet and modern storytelling. The series follows two dancers from different continents as they join a prestigious ballet company in Paris. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the series stars Camille Razat as a rising star struggling with her past and Lou de Laâge as her fiercely competitive rival. The show delicately balances ambition, art, and personal discovery within a global setting.
 
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2

The sequel to the action-packed Veera Dheera Sooran, this instalment continues the saga of power and revenge. Chiyaan Vikram reprises his role as the formidable protagonist, navigating a world of political intrigue and personal vendettas. S. J. Suryah adds depth as a cunning antagonist, while Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dushara Vijayan bring complexity to their supporting roles.
 
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 24, 2025

Havoc

Havoc is an action thriller movie written and directed by Gareth Evans. Tom Hardy stars as a bruised detective navigating a corrupt underworld to rescue a politician’s son. His gritty performance is supported by Forest Whitaker, who plays a high-ranking official, and Timothy Olyphant, whose ambiguous character keeps the tension simmering.
 
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 25, 2025
First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

