OTT releases this week: Cancel your plans — your screen time just got booked. This weekend, OTT platforms are bursting with fresh releases, from chilling psychological horrors to sweeping historical dramas. Whether you're craving a slow-burn thriller or an epic period saga, there's a new title waiting to be streamed.

Here are 5 must-watch OTT releases this week:

Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins

A stylish action thriller, Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins follows a brilliant mastermind who orchestrates a diamond robbery that sends the authorities into a frenzy. Saif Ali Khan leads as the charming and calculating thief, while Jaideep Ahlawat portrays a relentless cop determined to bring him down. It also features Nikita Dutta, who plays the role of a mysterious accomplice whose motives are not clear.

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 25, 2025 ALSO READ: Ground Zero Twitter review: Fans call Emraan's movie timely and relevant April 25, 2025

Ayyana Mane

Ayyana Mane is a gripping crime thriller set in a secluded ancestral home where a newly married woman begins to unravel dark secrets. Kushee Ravi plays Jaaji, a curious and brave bride who steps into her husband's eerie family mansion. Manasi Sudhir brings intensity as the matriarch guarding family skeletons, while Hitha Chandrashekar plays a confidante caught between loyalty and truth.

Also Read

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: April 25, 2025

Etoile

Etoile is a dazzling drama that merges the worlds of classical ballet and modern storytelling. The series follows two dancers from different continents as they join a prestigious ballet company in Paris. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the series stars Camille Razat as a rising star struggling with her past and Lou de Laâge as her fiercely competitive rival. The show delicately balances ambition, art, and personal discovery within a global setting.

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: April 26, 2025 ALSO READ: UP Board 10th, 12th results 2025 out; Check complete toppers list here April 26, 2025

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2

The sequel to the action-packed Veera Dheera Sooran, this instalment continues the saga of power and revenge. Chiyaan Vikram reprises his role as the formidable protagonist, navigating a world of political intrigue and personal vendettas. S. J. Suryah adds depth as a cunning antagonist, while Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dushara Vijayan bring complexity to their supporting roles.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: April 24, 2025

Havoc

Havoc is an action thriller movie written and directed by Gareth Evans. Tom Hardy stars as a bruised detective navigating a corrupt underworld to rescue a politician’s son. His gritty performance is supported by Forest Whitaker, who plays a high-ranking official, and Timothy Olyphant, whose ambiguous character keeps the tension simmering.

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 25, 2025