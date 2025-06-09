Akhil Akkineni weds Zainab Ravdjee: Yash, Ram Charan, Mahesh attend bash

In a heartwarming celebration of love and legacy, actor Akhil Akkineni – son of legendary stars Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni – married his longtime sweetheart Zainab Ravdjee in an intimate ceremony held in Hyderabad on Friday. The Akkineni family threw a spectacular reception after the wedding, and a star-studded guest list, including some of the biggest stars in South cinema, came to bless the newlyweds.

Images from the extravagant event were posted on Annapurna Studios' official Instagram account. The entire family, including the groom's brother Naga Chaitanya and his wife Sobhita Dhulipala, can be seen posing for a group photo in one of the posts.

Inside Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's wedding reception

The official social media account of Annapurna Studios posted images from the lavish event. Akhil looked dapper in a white tuxedo, while his wife Zainab looked stunning in a peach ensemble adorned with brilliant diamond jewelry.

Among the attendees were Mahesh Babu, who came to the reception with his wife Namrata and daughter Sitara, and Ram Charan, who looked dashing in a blue suit, together with his wife Upasana Konidela. The fans were attracted to Mahesh's expression at the reception.

In addition, Yash took pictures with the newlyweds. He was sporting a green headband, a black T-shirt, and a coat and pants. Other well-known attendees of the celebration included Suriya, Nani, Adivi Sesh, producer Allu Aravind, and Kiccha Sudeepa.

About Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's wedding

Zainab Ravdjee, a Mumbai-born artist, entrepreneur, and perfumer, is the daughter of Hyderabad-based construction magnate Zulfi Ravdjee.Although Akhil and Zainab kept their relationship under wraps, it is believed they were dating well before their engagement last year.

Celebrities like Prashanth Neel, Ram Charan, and Chiranjeevi attended their private wedding. A number of the wedding's videos and images, which featured the bride in an ivory saree and the groom in a white dhoti-kurta, went viral online.

In Hyderabad, the couple exchanged vows in a customary Telugu ceremony. Additionally, videos from the wedding revealed father Nagarjuna and Akhil's brother Naga Chaitanya dancing during the baraat.

Nagarjuna on Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's wedding

Nagarjuna wrote and shared the wedding photos of his son on X (formerly Twitter), “With immense joy, Amala and I are delighted to share that our dear son has married his beloved Zainab in a beautiful ceremony (3:35 am) at our home, where our hearts belong. We watched a dream come true surrounded by love, laughter, and those dearest to us. We seek your blessings as they begin this new journey together. With love and gratitude.”