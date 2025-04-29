Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan set for her Bollywood debut?

Ajay Devgn, has a huge fan base, and her images and videos frequently go viral on social media. Recently, Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted some gorgeous pictures of Nysa in a gorgeous lehenga. The post immediately gained attention because of Manish's eye-catching caption, which hinted at Nysa's upcoming Bollywood debut. Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Kajol and, has a huge fan base, and her images and videos frequently go viral on social media. Recently, Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted some gorgeous pictures of Nysa in a gorgeous lehenga. The post immediately gained attention because of Manish's eye-catching caption, which hinted at Nysa's upcoming Bollywood debut.

Fans speculated that Nysa might soon follow in her parents' footsteps and make her Bollywood debut. She is seen posing in the hotel's corridor.

Manish Malhotra posts on Nysa Devgan

Famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted pictures of Nysa Devgan on Instagram on April 28 with the caption, “Nysa Cinema Awaits you[sparkle heart emoji] @nysadevgan stunning in our #Evara collection handwoven brocade lehenga with intricate embroidery by Indian artisans.”

Nysa was fashioned by celebrity stylist Radhika Mehra in the outfit, which consists of a silk lehenga, a golden top, and a dupatta with heavy embroidery.

Netizens praised the Nysa Devgan look

Her mother and Bollywood star Kajol showered her with love in the comments section by dropping red heart emojis. Meanwhile, Nysa's friend Orry commented, "Can't wait for your debut @nysadevgan," along with heart-eyed emojis. Singer Kanika Kapoor wrote, "Gorgeous."

Apart from this, fans were left wondering whether Nysa would soon make her Bollywood debut after reading his caption. One netizen wrote, “Very beautiful!!! Can’t wait for another l Kajol Era!" Another one wrote, “Absolutely stunning… photo copy of you @kajol."

All about Nysa Devgan in Manish Malhotra's lehenga look

Intricate gold jaali work, sequin embellishments, small mirrors on the neckline, a plunging U-neck, a cropped hem that accentuates her toned stomach, a fitting silhouette, a backless design, dori ties with beaded tassels, and a sleeveless design were all elements of the gold blouse.

Nysa paired the heavily embroidered choli with a silk lehenga embroidered with gold brocade and a wide patti border adorned with gota patti and gold zardozi work. She added a brocade silk dupatta with gota patti work, gold patti borders, and sequin embellishments to finish the look.

Nysa chose to wear jhumkis, gold Kundan bracelets, and a heavy gold necklace set with diamonds and emeralds. The star kid opted for a glossy, nude pink lip shade, feathery brows, mascara on her lashes, subtle smokey eyes, shimmering kohl, shining highlighter, flushed cheeks, and contouring to complete her look. Her hair was fashioned in delicate waves and left loose in a central part.

Meanwhile, Nysa showed off her beauty in this pink and gold brocade lehenga set by Manish Malhotra, proving that no wedding outfit is complete without one. The outfit, which is made of opulent silk fabric, is ideal for your closest friend's wedding.

Bollywood star Kajol on Nysa joining the film industry?

However, Kajol revealed earlier this month that her daughter Nysa has decided not to pursue a career in the film industry during News18's Rising Bharat Summit 2025. She responded to the persistent rumours that Nysa would enter the movie business by saying that her daughter does not currently have any intentions to become an actress.

The Do Patti actress stated at the Summit, “Bilkul nahi..no, I think..wo 22 saal ki ho gayi hai..hone wali hai abhi.. I think she has made up her mind that ki nahi aane wali hai abhi."