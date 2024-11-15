'No promoting drugs, alcohol': Diljit Dosanjh warned before Hyderabad show

The Telangana government has issued a legal notice to Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh ahead of his Dil-Luminati concert in Hyderabad, warning him against performing songs that reference alcohol, drugs, and violence. The concert is scheduled for Friday at the GMR Arena, starting at 7 pm.

The notice was sent following a complaint filed by Chandigarh-based academic Panditrao Dharenavar, who raised concerns over the content of Dosanjh's music.

Legal notice details

The official notice, issued on November 7 by the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens in Telangana’s Rangareddy district, instructs Dosanjh to avoid any content during his performance that could be perceived as endorsing substance abuse or violence.

The complaint reportedly included video evidence of Dosanjh performing songs that allegedly glorify substance use and violence during his shows at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on October 26 and 27.

“We are issuing this notice in advance to deter promoting these [themes] in your live show,” the notice stated.

Telangana government directives for children attending the concert

The Telangana government highlighted that the concert’s guidelines permit entry for children under 13 but warned of the risks associated with loud sound and flashing lights. The notice referenced World Health Organization (WHO) standards, which indicate that sound levels above 120 decibels can be harmful to children.

Officials also directed Dosanjh to refrain from involving children on stage, citing safety concerns in high-decibel environments typical of live concerts.

Diljit's concert leaves JLN Stadium in a mess

The notice comes in the wake of controversy surrounding Dosanjh’s recent Dil-Luminati concert in Delhi, where the JLN Stadium was reportedly left in disarray . Delhi-based athlete Beant Singh posted a video showing beer bottles, broken sports equipment, and litter strewn across the stadium, which serves as a government training centre for athletes.

Singh clarified that his criticism was not aimed at Dosanjh personally but at the event’s management, urging greater respect for Indian athletes. “The stadium was left unusable. People partied and left it in a mess,” Singh said, highlighting the disruption caused to athletes preparing for upcoming championships.

Following public outrage, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), which oversees the JLN Stadium, initiated a comprehensive clean-up to restore the venue in time for an Indian Super League (ISL) match on October 31. SAI officials noted that the concert organisers were contractually obligated to return the stadium to its original condition and shared photos of the restoration work.

(With agency inputs)