Mission Impossible 8: Tom Cruise storms Indian box office, beats Marvel

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is already making waves at the Indian box office, just two days after its release. The film, which hit theatres in India on May 17, continued its strong momentum on Sunday after registering the biggest opening for any Hollywood film in India in 2025. Remarkably, it has already outpaced recent Marvel titles in the country.

On May 5, 2025, The Final Reckoning made its international premiere in Tokyo. On May 14, it was screened out of competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival . Paramount Pictures plans to release the film in theaters in the United States on May 23. Even critics gave the movie positive reviews.

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning box office collection

This Hollywood movie was a huge hit in theaters, earning ₹34.22 crore in just two days of its premiere, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. The Tom Cruise film, in which he plays his beloved spy Ethan Hunt again, made ₹17.69 crore on Sunday, up 7.21% from its ₹16.5 crore opening day collections. Thirty percent of the money made by Mission Impossible 7 throughout its two-year run has already been earned by this movie.

This 8th installment of Christopher McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible, which was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and English, did well at the Indian box office. It has, however, done best in English, its native tongue. The English version of Mission: Impossible made ₹22.31 crore in just two days.

While the reaction in regional languages was not so enthusiastic, the film made ₹11.31 crore in English on Sunday. The Hollywood production brought in ₹5.5 crore in Hindi, ₹54,00,000 in Telugu, and ₹34,00,000 in Tamil. Mission Impossible 8 is rapidly approaching the ₹50 crore club and is expected to surpass it within the first week.

About Mission: Impossible 8 – The Final Reckoning

In the film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Tom Cruise will reprise his legendary role as Ethan Hunt. Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis are among the other actors who appear in the movie in addition to Tom.

The main plot of the movie is on Hunt and the IMF crew as they race against the clock to track down the Entity, a rogue AI that has the potential to wipe out humanity. The movie, which was presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, came out in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on May 17 in Indian theaters.