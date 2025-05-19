Paresh Rawal confirms exit from 'Hera Pheri 3', leaving fans heartbroken

Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri 3 is one of the most eagerly awaited Bollywood movies. Fans of the franchise had been thrilled to hear the legendary trio of Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, and Akshay Kumar returning to the big screen together. However, now the audience is upset by Paresh's unexpected revelation to Bollywood Hungama on his role in Hera Pheri 3.

In a tweet on Sunday, Paresh Rawal, who plays the beloved character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the Hera Pheri franchise, announced that he will not be part of the upcoming Hera Pheri 3 sequel. The actor used social media to deny claims that he had left the film because of creative disagreements.

Hera Pheri 3 Paresh Rawal: Actors in a post

Paresh also spoke earlier in an interview with Lallantop, about the impact of the character Babu Rao on him and stated, "Woh gale ka fanda hai. Main 2007 mein Vishal Bharadwaj ji ke paas gaya tha. 2006 mein Part 2 release ho gayi thi. Maine kaha mere paas ek film hai, mujhe iski jo ek image hai na, usse chhutkara chahiye. Same getup ke andar alag kisam ka role. Woh aap kar ke de sakte hain mujhe. Jo bhi aata hai, uske andar Hera Pheri hai. Main actor hoon yaar, mujhe phasna nahi hai iss daldal mein (It's like a noose. I went to Vishal Bharadwaj in 2007, after the sequel was released in 2006. I told him I had a film and wanted to break free from that image—to play a different character in the same getup. Only he could do that. Everyone who approached me saw me through the Hera Pheri lens. I'm an actor, and I don't want to be stuck in that rut)."

He further added, “In 2022, I went to R. Balki. I asked him to give me something—maybe the same getup, but a different part. I feel suffocated. It does make me happy, yes, but there is a certain pull to it. I want to be free of that.”

Actor Suniel Shetty on Hera Pheri 3 Paresh Rawal

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Suniel Shetty even revealed that Hera Pheri would not be as good without Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. He emphasised that the chemistry among the three is what makes Hera Pheri a classic film. He stated, “If it was Hera Pheri, If it wasn’t Babu Bhai (Paresh Rawal) and Raju (Akshay Kumar), Shyam (Suniel Shetty) wouldn’t exist, and Shyam has no meaning. And you take any one of them out, and the film doesn’t work".

Hera Pheri 3 Paresh Rawal: Netizen reactions

When fans found out that Paresh had left the project, they were disappointed; some even thought the picture would not be the same without him. Over the years, fans have come to love Paresh Rawal's performance in the Hera Pheri movie. On social media, his scenes and dialogues are still frequently shared as memes.

One user tweeted, “What? So all the fun has exited from Hera Pheri 3?” Another wrote, “No Paresh Rawal, no Hera Pheri 3.” Another fan commented, “It should not be made now… Let the cult remain a cult—don’t destroy the series just for money.” One fan commented, “If it’s true, Akshay sir will bring him back.” Another fan commented, “We can’t imagine Hera Pheri without him… Please bring him back.”

Paresh Rawal’s upcoming projects

Along with the actors Tabu and Akshay Kumar, Paresh also has Bhooth Bangla as his next project. The Priyadarshan-directed movie is presently in production and is expected to be released in 2026. In addition, he is working on 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

About the franchise: Hera Pheri

The original film, Hera Pheri, released in 2000 has earned its place as one of Bollywood’s most cherished comedy franchises from its characters’ sharp wit, and laugh-out-loud moments. Under the direction of Priyadarshan, the trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal have become memorable for years alongside actress Tabu.

In Neeraj Vora's 2006 sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, the trio plunged deep into yet another adventure, this time involving a questionable quick-money scam. The movie became a cult favorite after being a box office hit. Actors like Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Rimi Sen, and Bipasha Basu are also included in part 2. The franchise is notable for its flawless fusion of humor, hardships, and 'unforgettable' dialogues.