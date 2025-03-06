Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

International Women's Day 2025: Top 5 films that everyone should watch

Let us take a moment to honor the stories of women who have inspired people throughout the world and cleared the path for future generations as we celebrate International Women's Day on March 8

Films to watch in International Women's day
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Movies on women’s day 2025: As we approach the International Women’s Day 2025, it’s time to celebrate the remarkable stories of women who have broken barriers and paved the way for future generations. Throughout history, countless brave and resilient women have defied the odds, reshaping the world and inspiring future generations with their courage and determination.
 
Here are five powerful films based on real-life women from around the world, showcasing their courage, resilience, and impact.

Top 5 Movies International Women's Day 2025: 

1. Mary Kom (2014)
 
The biography of Indian boxer Mary Kom, who overcame many obstacles to become a world champion, is the subject of this biographical sports drama movie. The portrayal of Mary Kom by Priyanka Chopra pays homage to the determination and hard work of women who break down boundaries in industries that are dominated by males.
 
2. Hidden Figures (2016)
 
Three African-American women, Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson, and Dorothy Vaughan who served as mathematicians and engineers at NASA in the early years of the space program are the subjects of this Oscar-winning movie. These women played a vital role in launching men into space, despite discrimination based on their gender and race.  Also Read: International Women's Day Affordable gift ideas

3. Juice (2017)
 
The most straightforward stories can occasionally have the greatest impact. Neeraj Ghaywan's short film Juice is a powerful critique of daily patriarchy. The movie, which is set in a middle-class Indian home, centers on a party where women stay in the hot kitchen cooking and serving food while men relax comfortably and chat. 
 
The film, which stars Shefali Shah, is a must-watch for males who wish to understand the normalized injustices around them because of its silent but fiery climax, which speaks volumes about gender roles. The movie conveys the same idea as Mrs. or The Great Indian Kitchen, but it does so in a far less amount of time.
 
4. Frida (2002)
 
Frida Kahlo, a Mexican artist, is the subject of this biographical drama film. Her life, art, and relationships including her marriage to muralist Diego Rivera are all examined in the movie. The tale of Frida demonstrates her fortitude and tenacity in the face of hardship.
 
5. A Private War (2018)
 
Marie Colvin, a renowned war correspondent who put her life in danger to cover the fighting in Sri Lanka and Syria, is the subject of this movie. Rosamund Pike plays Colvin in the movie, which emphasizes her courage and commitment to sharing the experiences of people impacted by conflict. 
 
First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

