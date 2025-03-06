Sourav Ganguly's OTT debut? Buzz grows over his role in Netflix's Khakee 2

Former Team India captain and cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly is rumoured to make his acting debut in Netflix's Khaki 2. Having previously appeared in numerous television commercials, Ganguly’s foray into acting has sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to see him in a brand-new avatar on the OTT platform.

When the news erupted, a member of the media personnel questioned Neeraj Pandey, the filmmaker, about the long-running reports about Sourav's involvement in the crime-drama. The filmmaker didn't say much about the movie and replied, "As far as Sourav is concerned... keep looking."

He also mentioned that his personal connection with Kolkata played a vital role in choosing the city as the backdrop for this new instalment.

Talking about his connection with Kolkata, he said, "I was born and brought up in Kolkata. This played an important role in me choosing Kolkata for the second chapter in the series... there was a personal bias."

Khakhee 2, directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, is a follow-up to Neeraj's 2022 show Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. This part is based on Kolkata in the early 2000s, narrating the story of an IPS officer fighting crime, corruption, and political power.

The show is co-written by Neeraj, Debatma Mandal, and Samrat Chakraborty.

The series will feature a stunning cast from Bengali cinema, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Saswata Chatterjee. The series is going to be the first Hindi drama with an entirely Bengali cast.

According to India Today, Saurav Ganguly could be seen talking about the acting route for Khakhi in an advertisement. The report also mentioned that Ganguly filmed the commercial at Baruipur's Binodini Studio. The speculation increased when some pictures of him wearing a khaki uniform went viral.

More about Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Neeraj Pandey's Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is produced by Friday Storytellers and it is directed by Tushar Kanti Ray and Debatma Mandal.

Set in the early 2000s, the series revolves around an IPS officer, Arjun Maitra, who examines the power relationships between politicians and gangsters operating without fear. In an unjust system spoiled by corruption and shifting allegiances, Maitra fights fearlessly and resolutely to preserve justice.