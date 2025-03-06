Anurag Kashyap confirms exit from 'toxic, box office-obsessed' Bollywood

Legendary filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has officially announced his departure from Bollywood, citing the industry's growing obsession with box office numbers and its shrinking space for creative freedom.

In an interview with The Hindu, Kashyap confirmed his decision, reinforcing his long-standing frustration with the industry's "toxic" environment—a sentiment he previously expressed in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India last year.

Kashyap also mentioned that he envied southern filmmakers and that it was difficult for him to go out and experiment. Talking about the Bollywood people, he said that these people are chasing margins and I'm losing money.

Everyone chasing unrealistic targets: Anurag

While speaking to the newspaper, Anurag Kashyap mentioned that he wanted to stay away from film people as the industry had become too toxic as everyone is trying to make the next Rs 500 or Rs 800 crore film. "The creative atmosphere is gone", he added.

Reflecting on his life-changing decision, he stated that people in Bollywood try to pull you down. He mentioned exploring his future plans, like focusing on new projects, including a Malayalam-Hindi film and a Tamil film, with a liberated mind devoid of stress.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Dacoit, where he will portray the role of a cop. The bilingual movie will be shot in Hindu and Telugu, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.