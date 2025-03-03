Monday, March 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
International Women's Day: Affordable gift ideas for women who inspire you

International Women's Day, which honors and recognises the contributions of women, is approaching on March 8. It is also a chance to appreciate and cherish the most significant women in your life

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

International Women's Day is observed on March 8 every year to honor women's accomplishments, increase awareness of gender equality, and encourage women empowerment. This international occasion provides a forum for promoting women's rights and showcasing their contributions to society, the economy, culture, and politics.
 
As this special day approaches, take the opportunity to show appreciation for the important women in your life. Consider treating them to a spa treatment or taking them out on a date. You may always send them the finest presents if you are not there. 
 
Confused about what they will enjoy? We have you covered, so do not worry. Here is a list of some unique budget-friendly gift suggestions to help you celebrate the International Women’s Day 2025.
 

International Women’s Day 2025: Top 7 budget-friendly gifts ideas

1. Workspace comfort 
 
If a high-tech mouse is out of your budget range, think about getting her a little desk plant or some adorable wristrests to liven up her workstation. Her work-from-home setup may be made more comfortable and fashionable without going over budget with these reasonably priced additions.

2. Kit for Pampering
 
Put together a spa day package that includes her favorite munchies, fragrant candles, a soft headband, and reasonably priced face masks. It is a considerate method of motivating self-care without breaking the bank.
 
3. DIY Photo Album or Scrapbook
 
You can still physically record memories even if you can not afford a Polaroid camera. Make a little photo album or scrapbook with printed photos of your favorite times spent together. For a unique touch that is more valuable than any instant camera, add adorable stickers, captions, and instant jokes.
 
4. Personalised Name/Photo Keychains
 
Customised name keychains make a considerate and economical present. These keychains, which come in a sleek milky white acrylic, can be personalized for adventurers, foodies, pet owners, geeks, and more. A name or special message can be added to make this a useful and distinctive keepsake.
 
5. Photo Cushion
 
A cozy and unique gift is a photo cushion with a special photo of you and your friend on it. Select from a range of styles to match your friend's personal style and add a meaningful photo as a unique touch. 
 
6. Canvas Photo Prints
 
Prints of canvas photos are useful and excellent presents for keeping priceless memories alive. These prints, which can be a professional or candid snapshot, can be a meaningful addition to any wall and serve as a reminder of the times you have spent together. 
 
7. Photo Books
 
With a photo book, you can preserve a lifetime of memories in one book. Select between hard or soft covers to give each moment's highlights a distinctive appearance. Create a memento that your buddy will cherish for a lifetime by adding personalized layouts and words to your favorite pictures.
 

