Monday, March 24, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Kesari: Chapter 2 teaser out: Akshay Kumar brings Jallianwala Bagh to life

Kesari: Chapter 2 teaser out: Akshay Kumar brings Jallianwala Bagh to life

Akshay Kumar is all set to bring the story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre to the big screen with his upcoming movie Kesari Chapter 2 set to release on April 18

Kesari Chapter 2 teaser out

Kesari Chapter 2 teaser out

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After Sky Force, Bollywood versatile actor Akshay Kumar is back with another thrilling project. The actor will next be seen in the historical drama, Kesari: Chapter 2.
 
The much-anticipated teaser has finally dropped, unveiling the film’s powerful narrative centered on one of India’s darkest chapters—the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
 

Kesari Chapter 2 Teaser out

The teaser shows that the movie is going to be a courtroom drama where Akshay Kumar will play the role of esteemed Indian barrister C. Sankaran Nair, who fought a relentless battle against the British regime for justice and truth during one of the darkest chapters in India's history.
 
 
The 30-second emotionally charged teaser with a powerful narrative gives a glimpse of an emotionally significant storyline.
 
Akshay Kumar shared the teaser on his official Instagram account with a caption that reads, “He held his head high. He beat them at their game. He told them where to go. A genocide India must know about. A revolution painted in courage. #KesariChapter2 teaser out now!”

Also Read

Sky Force

Sky Force set to release on OTT: Release date and streaming details inside

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar cast their votes

84% appreciation! Akshay Kumar sells flat in Borivali East for Rs 4.35 cr

Akshay kumar

Akshay Kumar sells Mumbai apartment in Borivali East for Rs 4.35 crore

Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher

Stars at Sangam: Bollywood celebrities who took the holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna sell luxury flat in Worli for Rs 80 crore

   
One of the Instagram users commented on Akshay Kumar’s post that reads, “Content Kumar is back.”
 
“This looks powerful, intense and hard hitting. Waiting for the film now,” a second user commented. 
 
A third user praised the teaser and wrote, “Another masterpiece loading.”

About Kesari Chapter 2

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie is inspired by real-life events and it is based on Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's book 'The Case That Shook The Empire'.  Karan Singh Tyagi's directed Kesari Chapter 2 is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and it is co-produced by Karan Singh Tyagi & Amritpal Singh Bindra. It features Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan & Ananya Panday in the lead roles.
 
The movie is going to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.

More From This Section

Stephen Graham's show 'Adolescence'

Stephen Graham surprised as Adolescence strikes 'a nerve' in India

Disney's Snow White

Snow White hits theatres today amid controversy and cultural debates

video streaming, ott, online tv, over the top, content, web series, web show

OTT releases this week: Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, Khakee and more to watch

Ryu Jun-yeol as Sung Min-chan in Revelations

Ryu Jun-yeol's crime-thriller 'Revelations' movie released on Netflix today

Mohanlal

Mohanlal's Empuraan makes history in pre-sales, gears up for grand opening

Topics : Akshay Kumar Entertainment movies Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon