After Sky Force , Bollywood versatile actor Akshay Kumar is back with another thrilling project. The actor will next be seen in the historical drama, Kesari: Chapter 2.

The much-anticipated teaser has finally dropped, unveiling the film’s powerful narrative centered on one of India’s darkest chapters—the Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Kesari Chapter 2 Teaser out

The teaser shows that the movie is going to be a courtroom drama where Akshay Kumar will play the role of esteemed Indian barrister C. Sankaran Nair, who fought a relentless battle against the British regime for justice and truth during one of the darkest chapters in India's history.

The 30-second emotionally charged teaser with a powerful narrative gives a glimpse of an emotionally significant storyline.

Akshay Kumar shared the teaser on his official Instagram account with a caption that reads, “He held his head high. He beat them at their game. He told them where to go. A genocide India must know about. A revolution painted in courage. #KesariChapter2 teaser out now!”

One of the Instagram users commented on Akshay Kumar’s post that reads, “Content Kumar is back.”

“This looks powerful, intense and hard hitting. Waiting for the film now,” a second user commented.

A third user praised the teaser and wrote, “Another masterpiece loading.”

About Kesari Chapter 2

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie is inspired by real-life events and it is based on Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's book 'The Case That Shook The Empire'. Karan Singh Tyagi's directed Kesari Chapter 2 is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and it is co-produced by Karan Singh Tyagi & Amritpal Singh Bindra. It features Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan & Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

The movie is going to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.