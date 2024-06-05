Jeremy Renner reveals why he is not returning to Mission Impossible team

Actor Jeremy Renner, who was featured in the first two parts of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise, has confirmed that he is not going to make a comeback in the third part.



Renner who previously featured as agent William Brandt in 2011’s Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. He recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast where he revealed the reason for not joining the franchise back. While talking about his return, he told the host Josh Horowitz returning to the franchise means staying away from his daughter for a long.



Renner mentioned that he was supposed to do more work with them as he loved those guys and Tom. He also stated that he loves his character and that requires a lot of time away as it’s all in London. “I had to go be a dad. It just wasn’t gonna work out then. Maybe now that my daughter is older that could happen. I’d always jump into a Mission: Impossible anytime and back into Brandt. It’s great,” Jeremy said.

Jeremy Renner ‘yelled’ at director

The Avenger actor also shared the incident when he yelled at the director Christopher McQuarrie for the tentative idea to kill his character.



He said that the team tried to bring him overseas for a week to kill his character. To that the actor replied, ‘No, you don’t get to do that. You’re not going to drag me over there and just kill my character, like get out of here’.



Jeremy also dismissed the rumour that says that he is going to take over the franchise from Tom. He said it is Tom’s show and leaving the franchise or changing the narrative would be his decision only.

About the Mission: Impossible franchise

Mission: Impossible is an American action spy movie which is based on the 1966 TV series created by Bruce Geller. The movie shows the adventure of Ethan Hunt essayed by Tom on several missions to protect the world. The franchise has received a huge reception from critics and became the 17th-highest-grossing film series of all time, earning over $4.09 billion worldwide.

Currently, the team is working on eight-part which is a sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Part one was directed by Christopher McQuarrie and produced by Paramount Pictures.