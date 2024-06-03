June 2024 upcoming movies: Blackout to Kalki 2898 AD, check top releases

May 2024 witnessed the release of several movies. As we step into June, there are many exciting movies lined up to release this month too. Fans are eagerly awaiting movies like Kalki 2898 AD, Chandu Champion, Maharaj, and many others to hit theatres. If you are a movie geek, and looking to find some really amazing movies, here’s an interesting lineup that you can look forward to in June 2024.

June 2024 Upcoming Movies

Blackout

Blackout is a crime thriller movie which revolves around a man whose life turns upside down one night he gets involved in an accident and comes across a truck full of cash and gold and now he has to bear all the troubles as it belongs to a mafia gang.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Director: Devang Shashin Bhavsar

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover, Jisshu Sengupta, Karan Sudhakar Sonawane, Saurabh Dilip Ghadge, Ruhani Sharma, Anantvijay Joshi, Prasad Oak, Chhaya Raghunath Kadam, Sooraj Pops, Kelly Dorji

Release Date: 7 June 2024

Munjya

Munjya is an upcoming Hindi-language supernatural comedy horror movie that is set to hit theatres this week, giving the perfect blend of laughs and chills. The movie narrates the story of a spirit accidentally released by a boy. The spirit starts creating trouble and the local women force the community to send that spirit back to where it came from.

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Cast: Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, Suhas Joshi, Sathyaraj, Reema Chaudhary, Anay Kamat, Richard John Lovatt

Release Date: 7 June 2024

Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is an upcoming Hindi-language biographical sports drama where a man faces one problem after another with his never-give-up attitude. His unwavering dedication leads him to clinch India's first gold medal in any form of the Olympics.

Director: Kabir Khan

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif, Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, Adonis Kapsalis, David Chrisman, Ritchi Edwards

Release Date: 14 June 2024

Luv Ki Arrange Marriage

Luv Ki Arrange Marriage is a Hindi-language comedy-drama movie, where the lead actor Luv prepares to ask Ishika's hand for marriage. But the movie takes a chaotic turn when his father falls in love with Ishika's mother. The story sounds like a complete roller coaster ride of laughter and it is interesting to find out whose love story wins.

Director: Ishrat R. Khan

Cast: Sunny Singh, Supriya Pathak, Avneet Kaur, Annu Kapoor, Sudhir Pandey, Deepak Rai, Poornima Sharma, Paritosh Tripathi, Geetika Mehandru, Rajpal Yadav

Release Date: 14 June 2024

Ishq Vishk Rebound

Ishq Vishk was a massive hit as young people could connect with fresh and modern stories. Ishq Vishk Rebound will focus on the new generation's idea of love and friendship. It is expected that the movie will offer a fresh view into what young people experience these days. This is a story of four people entangled in the web of friendship, love and self-discovery.

Director: Nipun Dharmadhikari

Cast: Naila Grewal, Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Ashish Singh, Jaanam Raaj, Jibraan Khan, Abhishek Kumaarr

Release Date: 21 June 2024

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki is an upcoming Indian epic science fiction movie which depicts the story of a modern-day avatar, a Hindu god, who is believed to descend on the earth and save the world from all the negative forces.

Director: Nag Ashwin

Cast: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani

Release Date: 27 June 2024