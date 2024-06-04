Varun Dhawan and Natasha welcome baby girl in Mumbai; fans send wishes

Varun Dhawan fans are happy for the actor who welcomed his first child, a girl, on Monday evening. His wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, gave birth to a girl at a Mumbai hospital. Varun Dhawan's father and bollywood producer David Dhawan confirmed the news with the media as he left for the hospital.

Varun and David were spotted at the hospital entrance, as the actor dropped his dad to his vehicle. Before returning inside, Varun waved to the photographers gathered outside the hospital. A little later, Varun's mother Lalli Dhawan and sister-in-law Janhvi Dhawan were seen leaving for the hospital. The couple has not posted about their girl's birth publicly.





Fans wish Varun Dhawan and Natasha on becoming parents

Fans of the actor sent the couple great wishes and blessings. One fan wrote, “Laxmi aayi hain badhai hoo Varun (Goddess Laxmi has entered your home, congratulations Varun)". Another fan wrote, “Baby girl congratulations,” and another fan wrote “Congratulations on your beautiful baby girl".

Recently, in February, Varun and Natasha shared the news about her pregnancy. The couple posted a beautiful photo in which Varun was seen giving a kiss on Natasha's baby bump.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght."





Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal: About the wedding

Varun tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal, a fashion designer, on January 24, 2021. The wedding was a private affair because of Covid pandemic.

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming project

• Varun will be found in the upcoming action thriller movie named 'Baby John' under the direction of A Kaleeswaran. The movie is being presented by Atlee alongside Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

• He will also be found in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of a similar name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden featured in the international version. The release date of the Citadel is still awaited. Raj and DK have made the Indian version.

• He will also be seen in Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari in his kitty. The movie is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It includes an ensemble cast, having Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor for lead roles, with Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. Under the production by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film will hit the theatres on April 18, 2025.