PVR INOX Passport: How to avail PVR INOX Passport subscription?

PVR INOX has launched a subscription plan for all the cinemagoers who love to watch movies in the theatre. Here's the complete update about the plan, and how to avail PVR INOX Passport Subscription

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
A great news for all the cinema-goers who love to watch movies at theatres as multiplex company PVR INOX Ltd has launched a subscription pass for Rs 699 to motivate movie lovers to frequently visit theatres.

The popular cinema chain PVR INOX announced a new initiative called the "'PVR INOX Passport," on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The PVR INOX Passport will fund the movie industry and motivate consumers to visit theatres to watch their favourite movies. 

The new initiative from PVR INOX will begin today, October 16, 202. With the help of a pass, one can watch up to 10 movies for just Rs 699 per month. According to the official announcement, the offer will be available from Monday to Thursday, which excludes premium offerings, such as IMAX, Gold, LUXE and Director's Cut.

The PVR announcement also confirmed that the PVR INOX Passport needs to be purchased for a minimum subscription period of three months from the Cinema's app or website. The redemption process of this subscription needs to select the Passport coupon as a payment option during the checkout process. The announcement also mentions that the passport is non-transferable and must be used by a single user who needs to show government-issued identity proof while checking in at the cinema. 

The PVR INOX Passport plan is only applicable for movies with ticket prices lower than Rs 350. In case the Patron wishes to book a ticket that costs Rs 350 or above, the user needs to pay the differential amount.

Apart from movie tickets, the company also tried to address the concern of food and beverages at the cinemas. The cinema chain has reduced the price by 40 per cent. The company has also introduced attractive food combos available from Monday to Thursday between 9 am to 6 pm.

How to avail PVR INOX Passport Subscription?
Here are the simple steps to avail the PVR INOX Passport subscription plan online:
  • Visit the official website of PVR INOX Passport.
  • Select your city, eg. Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, etc.
  • Check for the PVR INOX Passport section and click on it. 
  • Fill in the required details and make the necessary payment.
  • Once the payment is successful, you will receive a confirmation message about the subscription.

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 11:00 AM IST

