Panchayat Season 3 trailer out, get ready for a rib-tickling ride

The trailer of the much-awaited series Panchayat (season 3) is finally out, and by the looks of it, fans are loving it. The trailer takes the audience back to Phulera, a village in Uttar Pradesh, where the trials and tribulations of village life unfold. Jitendra Kumar will again be seen in the role of Abhishek Tripathi, the main protagonist.

The trailer opens with a new secretary coming to the district and calling on the vidhayak. However, in a twist, the old secretary, Jitendra Kumar, is called back. In this season, everyone tries to improve their image due to the Panchayat elections and it will be exciting and entertaining to see how the old secretary, Abhishek Tripathi, helps them.

As Bhushan (Deepak Kumar) tries to overthrow Pradhan Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), tensions rise, leading to uproarious conflicts and some unexpected alliances. The struggles of an engineering graduate thrust into the role of a Panchayat secretary to the triumphs of community solidarity, the trailer offers a glimpse into the intricacies of village dynamics.

The latest season of the original comedy series is back with its old star cast, which includes Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa, in key roles. The series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and it is written by Chandan Kumar.

When and where to watch Panchayat Season 3?

Panchayat Season 3 will be released on May 28 on Amazon Prime. The series will be premiering in Hindi and will be dubbed in multiple languages, i.e., Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Who is included in the cast of Panchayat Season 3?

How many episodes are there in Panchayat Season 3?

There are 8 episodes in the third season of Panchayat.

Watch trailer here