Kaantha box office collection day 6: Dulquer Salmaan's film slows down

Dulquer Salman and Rana Daggubati starrer Kaantha is now seeing a decline in its box office collections. The movie was released on Nov 14, and it is an Indian period mystery drama thriller

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Kaantha box office Today: On its sixth day at the box office, Dulquer Salmaan's recent film, "Kaantha," directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, witnessed a slight dip in its box office collections. 
 
According to the Sacnilk website, the film made an estimated Rs 1.60 crore on Wednesday across all languages, bringing the total net collection in India to Rs 19.14 crore after earning a respectable Rs 17.50 crore in its first five days. 
 
The film, a period political drama set in Madras in the 1950s, was released on November 14, 2025. The movie is running in theatres right now. After its theatrical run is over, it is anticipated to stream only on Netflix.

Kaantha box office collection day-wise

Day 1- ₹4.35 crore
Day 2- ₹5.00 crore
Day 3- ₹4.50 crore
Day 4- ₹1.80 crore
Day 5- ₹1.85 crore
Day 6- ₹1.64 crore
 
Total (6 Days) - ₹19.14 crore. 

Kaantha box office collection region-wise

Tamil Nadu- ₹8.25 crore
Andhra Pradesh/Telangana- ₹5.55 crore
Kerala- ₹3.95 crore
Overseas- ₹8 crore
 
Worldwide Total (Day 6) - ₹30.2 crore. 

Kaantha box office ‘occupancy’

Monday's loss already represents a 60% decline from Tuesday. Nonetheless, the midweek numbers suggest a steady hold backed by respectable occupancy. On Wednesday, Kaantha had an overall occupancy rate of 14.69% in Tamil Nadu. 
 
At 11.55%, morning shows started modestly. In the afternoon, it increased to 17.47%, and in the evening, it slightly decreased to 13.28%.
 
Later, the movie's nighttime attendance was a robust 16.45%. Overall occupancy for the Telugu version was 10.93%, with daily averages ranging from 10 to 11%. The performance of the afternoon and evening programs was slightly better, reaching 11.47% and 11.78%, respectively. 

Kaantha cast and story

The 2025 Indian film Kaantha explores the conflicts between egos in the film industry and is a period mystery drama and murder mystery set in Madras (now Chennai) in the 1950s. Reviews of the film's performances and directing technique have been largely positive. 
 
Under the banners of Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films, respectively, Selvamani Selvaraj is the film's director, while Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan are its producers. The cast consists of: 
 
Dulquer Salmaan as T. K. Mahadevan (the star actor)
Bhagyashri Borse as Kumari (the debutante heroine)
Rana Daggubati as Inspector Phoenix (the investigator)
Samuthirakani as Ayya (the veteran director and mentor)
Ravindra Vijay as Marin (studio head).
 

 

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

