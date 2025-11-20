Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy, flaunts baby bump in pink

Sonam Kapoor second pregnancy News: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has announced that she is expecting her second child. The Neerja star shared the news on Thursday with a series of stylish photographs, proudly flaunting her growing baby bump, sending fans and social media into a frenzy.

Sonam dressed in a beautiful hot-pink pure wool suit with enormous padded shoulders and a delicately curved shoulder line, channelling her style for the announcement. The outfit closely resembles a number of the late Princess's famous outfits.

Sonam Kapoor posts about her second pregnancy

Everyone was captivated by Sonam's radiant and glowing pregnant look. Known as Bollywood's original style icon, she enhanced the outfit with black accessories while sporting a vintage skirt suit.

However, the pictures where she discreetly showed off her baby belly were what really attracted attention. She posed for the photos with her hand on her stomach, writing "Mother" in the caption.

Wishes for the soon-to-be mother have been flooding social media as a result of the announcement. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Patralekhaa, the new mother, and others congratulated the actor.

Dad-to-be Anand Ahuja couldn't control his excitement. He said, "Double trouble," and gushed over the "chicccccc mama."

About Sonam Kapoor’s work front

In terms of her career, Sonam Kapoor had a successful run in Bollywood with movies like Raanjhanaa and Neerja after making her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. Sonam last appeared in the 2023 crime-thriller "Blind," which is a remake of the same-titled Korean movie from 2011.

In her personal life, after years of dating, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018, and Vayu was born in August 2022. Since then, the actress has balanced her glamorous on-screen presence with her roles as a loving mother by regularly sharing glimpses of her journey as a mother.