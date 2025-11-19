Who is Sara Arjun? The 20-year-old debuting opposite Ranveer in Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh’s blazing return to action wasn’t the only thing setting the internet alight when the Dhurandhar trailer dropped on Tuesday. Sharing the spotlight was 20-year-old Sara Arjun, the strikingly young actor cast opposite the Bollywood powerhouse, whose presence instantly sparked curiosity and conversation.

Sara Arjun, based on the trailer, appears to be playing Singh's love interest in the movie. The 20-year age gap between her and Ranveer, as well as their chemistry, has become a hot topic on the internet. Dhurandhar, which is scheduled to hit theatres on December 5, is reportedly inspired by actual events.

Sara was born in Mumbai on June 18, 2005, and has grown up under studio lights. She was already starring in TV commercials for well-known businesses like Maggi, McDonald's, and others before she could even articulate complete sentences.

Her charming smile and expressive eyes made her one of the most recognisable kid faces on Indian television by the time she was five years old, having appeared in over a hundred commercials.

In 2011, she made her big-screen debut in the Tamil movie 'Deiva Thirumagal'. At the age of six, she played the role of Nila, the daughter of Vikram's character, a man with an intellectual impairment. Since then, Sara has achieved amazing success in the Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil cinema industries.

In Mani Ratnam's epic duology Ponniyin Selvan I & II, she played the younger version of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She has also received praise for her roles in Saivam and Sillu Karupatti. The Song of Scorpions, 404, Jazbaa, and Ek Thi Daayan are among her Bollywood credits.

Now, at just 20, Sara is back in the spotlight with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. Her performance has left both critics and audiences impressed, cementing her place as one of the most promising young talents of her generation.

Sara Arjun shares her experience working in Dhurandhar

Actor Sara Arjun shared her experience at the trailer launch of Dhurandhar, working on the film. The actress stated, "It was an absolute blessing to be a part of this madness. These are some of the most versatile actors in our country. I have been dreaming of this my whole life, but now that it's finally happening, I keep asking my parents to pinch me. I just want to thank everyone for giving me this chance. Everybody has just been so good to me."

Speaking about Sara, producer Jyoti Deshpande also shared, "She packs a punch in the film and holds her own. She is one of the Dhurandhar's in the film." Director Aditya Dhar disclosed that the team held about 1,300 auditions before picking Sara for this role. He added, "Mukesh had done almost 1,300 auditions, and she was the one we chose. She was brilliant and simply the best. She is going to be a rockstar."