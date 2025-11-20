120 Bahadur Film Story: The buzz around 120 Bahadur, produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, is steadily building ahead of its release. The film brings to life the gripping and lesser-known story of 120 Indian soldiers who fought against a force of 3,000 Chinese troops during the historic Battle of Rezang La, blending patriotism with raw intensity and military realism.

Ahead of the film’s release, India’s Defence Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh, marked Balidan Diwas by paying tribute to Major Shaitan Singh, who laid down his life during the battle.

Also, Delhi HC refuses to stand release of Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur, however, asks makers to make ‘any corrections required’ at the time of OTT release. The film is ready to hit theatres tomorrow, on Nov 21, 2025.

Who is Major Shaitan Singh in 120 Bahadur?

During the 1962 Sino-Indian War, Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, an Indian Army officer, led the 120 members of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, at the Battle of Rezang La. This is one of the most important and inspirational battles in Indian military history is the heroic resistance of Major Shaitan Singh and his soldiers at Rezang La.

He received the Param Vir Chakra (PVC), India's highest military honour for valour, posthumously for his outstanding bravery, exemplary leadership, and supreme sacrifice. In the movie 120 Bahadur, Farhan Akhtar plays him as the main hero. 120 Bahadur release date 120 Bahadur,” starring Farhan Akhtar, will release on November 21 Tomorrow

Rajnath Singh on the 120 Bahadur release

The Honourable Defence Minister of India, Shri Rajnath Singh, posted a message on social media honouring Major Shaitan Singh and his service and courageous efforts at Rezang La during the 1962 conflict, praising their commitment and sacrifice to the country.

The Defence Minister wrote with Major Shaitan Singh's old picture, “Remembering the valour and supreme sacrifice of Major Shaitan Singh on Balidan Diwas. The heroic stand of his company at Rezang La in the 1962 War embodies the highest spirit of duty and devotion towards the Motherland. His courage, leadership, and ultimate sacrifice continue to inspire our armed forces and strengthen the spirit of every Indian who proudly stands by the tricolour.”

Delhi HC orders on Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur

The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea against the CBFC certification of Razneesh Ghai's period military drama '120 Bahadur', starring Farhan Akhtar, because it distorts historical facts, and on Wednesday, it approved the film's November 21 release. However, it asked makers to make ‘any corrections required’ in the OTT release.

The court was considering a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, a charitable trust, its trustee, and the relatives of numerous soldiers who lost their lives in the Battle of Rezang La. They were contesting the CBFC certificate granted to the movie, claiming it misrepresents historical facts and calling for a name change.

About '120 Bahadur' cast and story

The film, which is an Excel Entertainment production and will be released in theatres on November 21, 2025, is directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios).

In one of the most defining battles in Indian military history, Farhan Akhtar portrays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, who, together with his men, stood against all odds.

At its core, the film is driven by the resolute motto “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge.” 120 Bahadur chronicles the extraordinary courage of the 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought in the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China war.