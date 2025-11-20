Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy, flaunts baby bump in pink

Actor Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy by posting photos of herself showing off her growing baby bump in pink. Fans are excited and showering her with love after seeing her message

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor second pregnancy News: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has announced that she is expecting her second child. The Neerja star shared the news on Thursday with a series of stylish photographs, proudly flaunting her growing baby bump, sending fans and social media into a frenzy.
 
Sonam dressed in a beautiful hot-pink pure wool suit with enormous padded shoulders and a delicately curved shoulder line, channelling her style for the announcement. The outfit closely resembles a number of the late Princess's famous outfits.     
 

Sonam Kapoor posts about her second pregnancy

Everyone was captivated by Sonam's radiant and glowing pregnant look. Known as Bollywood's original style icon, she enhanced the outfit with black accessories while sporting a vintage skirt suit. 

However, the pictures where she discreetly showed off her baby belly were what really attracted attention. She posed for the photos with her hand on her stomach, writing "Mother" in the caption.
 
Wishes for the soon-to-be mother have been flooding social media as a result of the announcement. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Patralekhaa, the new mother, and others congratulated the actor.
 
Dad-to-be Anand Ahuja couldn't control his excitement. He said, "Double trouble," and gushed over the "chicccccc mama."
 
Mom Sunita Kapoor also expressed the sweetest reaction to her daughter's good news. 

About Sonam Kapoor’s work front

In terms of her career, Sonam Kapoor had a successful run in Bollywood with movies like Raanjhanaa and Neerja after making her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. Sonam last appeared in the 2023 crime-thriller "Blind," which is a remake of the same-titled Korean movie from 2011.
 
The film, which was produced by Sujoy Ghosh and directed by Shome Makhija, marked Sonam's comeback to the big screen after a six-year break following The Zoya Factor. Sonam Kapoor's next project is the adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel, "Battle for Bittora." 
 
In her personal life, after years of dating, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018, and Vayu was born in August 2022. Since then, the actress has balanced her glamorous on-screen presence with her roles as a loving mother by regularly sharing glimpses of her journey as a mother.
 

 

Topics : Sonam Kapoor Bollywood Indian film industry pregnancy

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

