National Cinema Day 2024: Watch favourite movies in theatres at just Rs 99

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has declared September 20, 2024 as this year's National Cinema Day. On this day, movie lovers nationwide will be able to enjoy films at attractive rates of just Rs 99 at select theatres across the country. According to the press release by the national multiplex trade body, theatres like Miraj, Movie Time, PVR INOX, Cinepolis, and Delite will be offering Rs 99 deal on more than 4,000 cinema halls nationwide. But, this offer will not be applicable in recliners, 3D and premium formats. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The association said in a statement, ''This special occasion brings audiences of all ages together for a day of cinematic bliss, celebrating the incredible success of multiple films at the box office this year. It's a heartfelt 'thank you' to all the moviegoers who contributed to this success and an open invitation to those who haven't yet returned to their local cinema".

They added, ''This would be the third edition of the National Cinema Day, whose previous two editions saw a record number of over 6 million admissions".

National Cinema Day 2024: Which films to watch?

On September 20, the moviegoers will have a ton of options to pick from and experience their favourite movies in theatres. There is a variety of blockbusters, eagerly awaited sequels, and timeless classics on the lineup.

There are recent releases, like Kahan Shuru and Yudhra. Along with the films from last week, The Buckingham Murders and Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, this week's offerings include Kahan Khatam, Navra Maza Navsacha – 2, Sucha Soorma, Never Let Go, and Transformers One.

There are also screenings of Stree 2, which has been a box office success since its August 15 release. On September 13, Tumbbad (2018) and Veer Zaara (2004) were also re-released.

Why is National Cinema Day significant?

National Cinema Day has established itself as an important event, bridging the gap between moviegoers and the industry at large, thanks to the success of the previous two years. Even if OTT platforms have altered the way people consume material, many people still find that going to the theatre is an unforgettable experience. The enduring magic of enjoying movies on a huge screen is demonstrated by the enormous turnout on National Cinema Day.

The festival this year is especially important since it celebrates the remarkable achievement of the Indian film industry in 2024. A number of popular movies have hit the box office, and this celebration is a means to honour those successes. It also fosters a special relationship between cinema operators and the audience which will also promote more regular theatre visits.

How to book a movie for Rs 99?

Select theatres across the country will be hosting movies for Rs 99 on National Cinema Day. The movie-lovers can do the booking through popular ticketing platforms or directly at the cinema box office. Before visiting the theatre, the people are advised to check whether that particular theatre is screening the 99 offer movie. And, it’s advisable to book as soon as possible to avoid missing a seat later, considering the heavy rush at theatres during the day.