Home / Entertainment / Kantara 2 races past ₹400 crore in six days, now eyeing ₹500 cr milestone

Kantara 2 races past ₹400 crore in six days, now eyeing ₹500 cr milestone

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 action film has now crossed ₹400 crore globally, eclipsing the lifetime collection of the first Kantara film in the process. Kantara 2 was released on Oct 2, 2025

Kantara 2 box office collection
Kantara 2 box office collection Today
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kantara: Chapter 1 on box office: Kantara Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty, keeps smashing records in theatres every day, setting new records. The first Kantara film's lifetime earnings have been surpassed by the Kannada period action movie, which has now earned over ₹400 crore globally.
 
Following a 50% decline in ticket sales on Monday, the Rishab Shetty-film gained pace on Tuesday with a special offer. After a huge release on October 2 in honour of Dussehra, the Sandalwood film, which has a duration of 2 hours and 29 minutes, is still doing well at the box office.

Kantara 2 day-wise box office collection day 6 

Day 1: Rs 61.85 crore
Day 2: Rs 45.4 crore
Day 3: Rs 55 crore
Day 4: Rs 63 crore
Day 5: Rs 31.5 crore
Day 6: Rs 33.5 crore
 
Total Indian box office: Rs 290.25 crore.
 
The second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, Kantara: Chapter 1, has made over ₹414 crore ($50 million) globally as of October 8, 2025. The film is poised to reach ₹500 crore global collections target soon.
 
Six days after its October 2, 2025, release, this incredible milestone was reached. The total amount collected at the overseas box office is $7 million, or approximately ₹64.5 crore.

Kantara: Chapter 1 box office 'occupancy'

With fluctuating occupancy rates across languages and locations, Kantara: A Chapter 1 showed impressive box office performance as of its first Tuesday (Day 6, October 8, 2025). An overview of the reported occupancy numbers is provided below:
 
Kannada Occupancy: 78.90%.
Mysuru: 93% 
Bengaluru: 82% 
Hyderabad: 25%.
Hindi Occupancy: 33%
 
Other Languages (as of day 5)
 
Telugu: 36.52%.
Malayalam: 40.01%
Tamil: 43.13%.

About Kantara Chapter 1

The film centres on the beginnings of the legendary tradition and ancestral war portrayed in the previous film, starring Rishab Shetty as a Naga Sadhu with superhuman abilities. It focuses on the Bhuta Kola ritual's ancient origins and is set during the Kadambas of Banavasi's rule. 
 
Along with exploring local folklore, spirituality, and action in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, it also dives into the mythological lore surrounding heavenly land guardianship. Under the Hombale Films label, it was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda. 
 
It comes in conventional, IMAX, D-Box, ICE, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, and EPIQ formats. Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, and Rukmini Vasanth play important parts in the key cast.
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Punjabi singer-actor Rajvir Jawanda dies at 35 after 11-day battle for life

The Conjuring Last Rites OTT release: When and where to watch in India?

From War 2 to Search: Complete list of upcoming OTT releases this week

'Positive power': Nafisa Ali embraces bald look amid stage 4 cancer battle

What to watch on OTT this week: Hottest series and movies streaming now

Topics :Indian Box OfficeIndian film industryfilm industry

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story